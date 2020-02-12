How 4 people survived Adrift in Pacific for 32 days

The Star News said the survivors consisted of two men, a woman and a girl about 12 years old.

AFP

Last updated: February 12, 2020, 11:37 AM IST

Wellington: Four people who survived a month of drift in the Pacific Ocean recovered in the Solomon Islands on Wednesday after a trial claiming the lives of eight of their companions, including a baby.

The group, from the province of Bougainville in Papua New Guinea, said they survived by eating coconuts floating in the sea and collecting rainwater in a bowl for 32 days.

The Solomon Star News reported that the group departed from Bougainville on December 22, with the intention of celebrating Christmas on the Carteret Islands, about 100 kilometers away.

But survivor Dominic Stally said their small boat capsized and some of the group drowned.

The rest managed to keep the ship straight, but there were more dead as they floated in the remote waters at the mercy of powerful sea currents. “We couldn’t do anything with their dead bodies, we just have to release them at sea,” he told the newspaper.

“A few died and left their baby behind and I am the one who held the baby and later the baby died too.”

Stally said a number of fishing vessels in the area passed by without noticing until they were eventually picked up for New Caledonia on January 23 after having traveled about 2,000 kilometers.

The Star News said the survivors consisted of two men, a woman and a girl about 12 years old.

They were dropped off in Honiara last Saturday and were discharged after treatment for dehydration under the care of PNG High Commissioner John Balavu.

Epic survival stories are not uncommon in the Pacific Ocean, where small islands are separated by vast ocean.

In January 2014, Salvadoran fisherman Jose Alvarenga washed up in the Marshalls, more than 13 months after he left the west coast of Mexico with a companion who died during the trip.

An Indonesian teenager survived seven weeks at sea in 2018 after his small fish trap lost its berths and ended some 2,500 kilometers from Guam.

.