Houston Rockets Vs LA Lakers preview prediction and betting tips

Two of the NBA championships this season
Competitors meet in this high-profile matchup if it’s the best in the West
Los Angeles Lakers (38-11), hosted the fourth Houston Rockets (32-18),
both teams have won their last two and three games respectively
I’m trying to extend those little streaks tonight.
The Lakers have a 38-11 record (26-22-1 against the
spread) and sit up on the west. They have two wins and their last game
They won at home against the Spurs with 129-102 points. Anthony Davis leads the
Team with 26.4 ppg as well as in the rebound with 9.1 per game. He is He is LeBron James follows at 2/25
ppg with 7.7 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game.
The Rockets have a 32-18 record (24-26
against the spread) and are in fourth place with jazz
the West. They have won four of their last five games and in their last game
They won 125-110 at home against the Hornets. James Harden leads
the entire NBA achieved 35.8 ppg, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per
Game. Russell Westbrook follows with 26.4 ppg, 8 rebounds and a team high of 7.4
Templates per game.
In their previous session before
In season, the Lakers won on the way with 115-124 points. Lakers are 17-6 at
At home while the Rockets 14-11 are on the move. Missiles are offensive better
with 118.8 ppg on Lakers 114.3, while Lakers are better defensive,
allowed 106.8 ppg on Rockets’ 114.5. Lakers have better percentages in both
Field targets (48.6% to 45.2%) and in 3 points (36.2% to 34.8%). Both teams are
Bounced very close (46.3 to 46.1), while Lakers has better templates
made (26 to 21.6) and Rockets are more committed to sales (14.35 to 15). Expect
the Lakers to overcome the spread again and to win more than 7 points
This evening.
against Laker’s prediction: Los Angeles Lakers -6.5 (-109)