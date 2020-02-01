Housefull 4 creates a huge impact on satellite and TV, gets the second most impressions after Baahubali: the conclusion

Housefull 4 by Sajid Nadiadwala is a huge blockbuster on the satellite, since it has seen the first two projections that are only surpassed by ‘Bahubali-The Conclusion‘. That movie accumulated around 4.70 crore impressions on the first two visits while Housefull 4 has Rs 3.50 million.

Housefull 4 is ready for long-term satellite operation after its strong box office performance. The second screening of the film around 1.32 million rupees It is not far from the first screening of many successful films. In fact, the second projection would exceed all releases last year except for Total Dhamaal, 2.0 (Hindi) and Kesari.

The numbers are great for a Hindi movie that surpasses characters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It is well ahead of the other big blockbusters on television like Judwaa 2, Golmaal Again, Tiger Zinda Hai, Baaghi 2, 2.0 (Hindi) and Total Dhamaal. All these movies have around Rs 2.50 million impressions except Golmaal Again I had 3.25 crorand approx.

The comedy of mistakes is starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

Housefull 4 was the biggest comedy franchise movie in Bollywood history and earned more than Rs 200 million during his box office career. The film was presented and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment of Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

