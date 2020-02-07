House prices rise the fastest in two years, the index says

According to Halifax, house prices rose by the fastest annual rate in two years in January, although the mortgage lender said it was too early to say whether the property market had turned the corner after the weakness in 2019.

The price increase on an annual basis amounted to 4.1 percent last month, the strongest increase compared to a year earlier since February 2018.

But the pace of increases slowed month-on-month, according to the Halifax index. Prices rose by 0.4 percent in January compared to a stronger gain of 1.8 percent in December and 1.2 percent in November.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Russell Galley, director at Halifax, said there were several signs of an improving housing market, including more buyers and sellers activities, consistent with a reduction in uncertainty in the UK economy.

“However, it is too early to say whether a corner has been turned,” he added. “The recent positive figures may in fact represent activity that would normally be expected last year, but was delayed by economic uncertainty.”

The index is the last to point to a possible revival of the housing market after the general election. The number of sales increased by 6.2 percent in December, according to HMRC, while last month the RICS surveyor saw both the number of real estate sales and new requests from potential buyers.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/50 February 8, 2020

Bodyboarders ride the stormy waves in Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, while Storm Ciara approaches the coastline of Wales

Reuters

2/50 7 February 2020

Activists surround a wooden Trojan horse in the courtyard of the British Museum in London. The horse, which is 4 meters long and can accommodate 10 people, was drawn by a group of supporters with flags with the text “BP Must Fall”

BP or not BP / PA

3/50 6 February 2020

Members of the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Program team investigate a dead whale that died after being stranded at the Thames Estuary in Medway at the weekend

FATHER

4/50 February 5, 2020

Children from Oaklands Secondary School in Bethnal Green and Families belong together campaigners in Westminster before submitting a petition to the Home Office, calling on the government to change the UK reunification legislation for refugee families

FATHER

5/50 February 4, 2020

Rasputin the polar bear shakes off water while being unveiled in the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster

FATHER

6/50 February 3, 2020

Police activity in a cordon where a man was shot by the armed police in a terrorist incident in Streatham, London

EPA

7/50 February 2, 2020

Micheal Ward with his Rising Star Award alongside Daniel Kaluuya Baftas

Reuters

8/50 February 1, 2020

Activists attend an anti-conservative government, pro-Scottish independence and anti-Brexit demonstration outside of Holyrood, the seat of the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh

AFP / Getty

9/50 January 31, 2020

Pro-EU supporters display a banner ‘Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out’ by Westminster Bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament in London. Great Britain officially leaves the EU on January 31 and begins a transition period of eleven months

EPA

10/50 January 30, 2020

Kiko the 2-year-old British Bulldog skateboarding with his owner, Ebel Perez, from Shiremoor, North Tyneside

FATHER

11/50 January 29, 2020

British Members of the European Parliament and their assistants together with members of the Socialist and Democrats Group at a ceremony prior to the vote on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU at the European Parliament in Brussels

AP

12/50 January 28, 2020

Flares are lit with a flare for the Up Helly Aa Viking festival. The festival originated in the 1880s and celebrates the Norwegian heritage of Shetland

FATHER

13/50 January 27, 2020

England Bowler Mark Wood is raised by Joe Root after taking the final wicket from South Africa to win the match and series during day four of the fourth test at Wanderers in Johannesburg

Getty

14/50 26 January 2020

Performers participating in a parade of costumes, lion dances and floats, during Chinese New Year celebrations in central London, marking the Year of the Rat

FATHER

15/50 25 January 2020

A couple walks along the Basingstoke Canal near Dogmersfield in Hampshire

FATHER

16/50 January 24, 2020

Boris Johnson gestures while watching a performance during Lunar Chinese New Year celebrations on Downing Street in London

Reuters

17/50 January 23, 2020

Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe stands next to her father Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and his mother Barbara, while addressing the media in Downing Street after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson

FATHER

18/50 January 22, 2020

Rosa Connolly takes a look during a preview of the Tyrannosaurs exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

FATHER

19/50 January 21, 2020

The sun sets behind tower cranes and the London skyline in the city’s financial district

FATHER

20/50 20 January 2020

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson while attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in London. Johnson welcomes African leaders and senior government representatives together with British and African companies during the UK-Africa Investment Summit, aimed at strengthening the UK’s economic partnership with African countries

Getty

21/50 January 19, 2020

Joe Root celebrates with his English teammates after taking the Rassie van der Dussen wicket during day four of the third test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth. He took a career-best four wickets during the game of the day, then the home team followed in their second innings. They are following England with 188 runs starting day five

Getty

22/50 January 18, 2020

Drag queens posing on the pink carpet while participating in the “Queen’s Walk” during RuPaul’s DragCon UK at Kensington Olympia

AFP via Getty

23/50 17 January 2020

Kitty Ross, curator of social history, is depicted reflected in a display case while holding a skeleton violin from the 1880s that is part of the Sounds of our City exhibition at the Abbey House Museum in Leeds

FATHER

24/50 January 16, 2020

The British Harry, duke of Sussex (C), is organizing the Rugby League World Cup 2021 in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Great Britain, January 16, 2020. The duke, who is expected to step back from the higher royal tasks, spoke with Ruby League ambassadors and children from St. Vincent’s Paul Catholic Primary School in London

EPA

25/50 15 January 2020

Vehicles negotiate the flooded B4069 road at Christian Malford in Wiltshire after the River Avon broke its banks

FATHER

26/50 January 14, 2020

Huge waves hit the seawall in Porthcawl, Wales, while storms up to 80 km / h from Storm Brendan caused disruption in the UK

FATHER

27/50 January 13, 2020

Puppet players from Vision Mechanic rehearse with Scotland’s largest puppet, a ten-meter-long sea goddess named Storm, on the grounds of the Museum of Flight, East Lothian. Made entirely from recycled materials, it was unveiled prior to its debut at the Celtic Connections Costal Day celebration in Glasgow this weekend

FATHER

28/50 January 12, 2020

A windsurfer jumps in the air after turning a wave into the sea off the beach at West Wittering in West Sussex

FATHER

29/50 January 11, 2020

Mikuru Suzuki celebrates winning the women’s championship of the BDO World Professional Darts Championships 2020 in London

FATHER

30/50 January 10, 2020

One of the seven new lion cubs in the West Midlands Safari Park in Kidderminster

FATHER

31/50 January 9, 2020

Rawson Robinson, from Nenthead, on the border of Cumbria and Northumberland, knew snow from the model village he built in his garden

FATHER

32/50 January 8, 2020

People read messages written on the David Bowie mural in Brixton, South London, about what the singer’s 73rd birthday would have been

FATHER

33/50 January 7, 2020

England Stuart Broad celebrates with teammate Ben Stokes after the resignation of South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match in Cape Town. Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries to achieve a victory of 189 points

AFP via Getty

34/50 January 6, 2020

Protesters in London are participating in a demonstration in support of a British woman found guilty of lying about raping a gang in Cyprus

AP

35/50 January 5, 2020

Protesters demonstrate outside the US embassy in London after America killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack on Baghdad International Airport

FATHER

36/50 January 4, 2020

Metropolitan police cordon from Charteris Road close to the intersection with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park in North London, after a man was stabbed to death on Friday night, the first murder in London in 2020

FATHER

37/50 January 3, 2020

Protesters, with a photo of Iran’s Massoud Rajavi People’s Mujahedin leader, down Downing Street in London after the US killed General Qassem Soleimani during a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani was the head of the Tehran elite Quds Force and the highest general of Iran

FATHER

38/50 January 2, 2020

A keeper counts squirrel monkeys at London Zoo during the annual inventory. The holders of the ZSL London Zoo take care of more than 500 different species and face the challenging task of counting every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate animal at the zoo

AP

39/50 January 1, 2020

Peter Wright celebrates winning with the Sid Waddell trophy at the Darts World Championships in London. He surprised Michael van Gerwen to get his first title 7-3

FATHER

40/50 December 31, 2019

Surfers in Tynemouth on the northeast coast

FATHER

41/50 December 30, 2019

Deer graze in the morning mist while cyclists pass by in Richmond Park, London

Reuters

42/50 December 29, 2019

Night sky after the sunset in Whitley Bay in Northumberland

FATHER

43/50 December 28, 2019

The Harlequins players arrive at the stadium prior to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Big Game 12 match between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers at Twickenahm Stadium

Getty Images for Harlequins

44/50 December 27, 2019

A car drives through flood water near Harbridge, north of Ringwood in Hampshire, after the River Avon broke its banks

FATHER

45/50 December 26, 2019

Participants in the Old Surrey and West Kent Boxing Day Hunt in Chiddingstone. Hunting with horses and dogs is a Boxing Day tradition. Since the ban on the fox hunt in 2004, adapted yachts have been taking place with perfumed paths that the animals can follow

EPA

46/50 December 25, 2019

Swimmers from the Serpentine Swimming Club participate in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas day on the Serpentine, in central London

FATHER

47/50 December 24, 2019

Shoppers bid on pieces of meat during a Christmas Eve auction at the Smithfield market in London

EPA

48/50 December 23, 2019

Reggie the dog was rescued with a flood boat in Little Venice Country Park and Marina in Maidstone

AFP via Getty

49/50 December 22, 2019

People gather at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to mark the winter solstice and witness the sunrise after the longest night of the year

FATHER

50/50 December 21, 2019

Jack Stephens of Southampton scores their second goal against Aston Villa

Reuters

1/50 February 8, 2020

Bodyboarders ride the stormy waves in Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, while Storm Ciara approaches the coastline of Wales

Reuters

2/50 7 February 2020

Activists surround a wooden Trojan horse in the courtyard of the British Museum in London. The horse, which is 4 meters long and can accommodate 10 people, was drawn by a group of supporters with flags with the text “BP Must Fall”

BP or not BP / PA

3/50 6 February 2020

Members of the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Program team investigate a dead whale that died after being stranded at the Thames Estuary in Medway at the weekend

FATHER

4/50 February 5, 2020

Children from Oaklands Secondary School in Bethnal Green and Families belong together campaigners in Westminster before submitting a petition to the Home Office, calling on the government to change the UK reunification legislation for refugee families

FATHER

5/50 February 4, 2020

Rasputin the polar bear shakes off water while being unveiled in the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster

FATHER

6/50 February 3, 2020

Police activity in a cordon where a man was shot by the armed police in a terrorist incident in Streatham, London

EPA

7/50 February 2, 2020

Micheal Ward with his Rising Star Award alongside Daniel Kaluuya Baftas

Reuters

8/50 February 1, 2020

Activists attend an anti-conservative government, pro-Scottish independence and anti-Brexit demonstration outside of Holyrood, the seat of the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh

AFP / Getty

9/50 January 31, 2020

Pro-EU supporters display a banner ‘Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out’ by Westminster Bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament in London. Great Britain officially leaves the EU on January 31 and begins a transition period of eleven months

EPA

10/50 January 30, 2020

Kiko the 2-year-old British Bulldog skateboarding with his owner, Ebel Perez, from Shiremoor, North Tyneside

FATHER

11/50 January 29, 2020

British Members of the European Parliament and their assistants together with members of the Socialist and Democrats Group at a ceremony prior to the vote on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU at the European Parliament in Brussels

AP

12/50 January 28, 2020

Flares are lit with a flare for the Up Helly Aa Viking festival. The festival originated in the 1880s and celebrates the Norwegian heritage of Shetland

FATHER

13/50 January 27, 2020

England Bowler Mark Wood is raised by Joe Root after taking the final wicket from South Africa to win the match and series during day four of the fourth test at Wanderers in Johannesburg

Getty

14/50 26 January 2020

Performers participating in a parade of costumes, lion dances and floats, during Chinese New Year celebrations in central London, marking the Year of the Rat

FATHER

15/50 25 January 2020

A couple walks along the Basingstoke Canal near Dogmersfield in Hampshire

FATHER

16/50 January 24, 2020

Boris Johnson gestures while watching a performance during Lunar Chinese New Year celebrations on Downing Street in London

Reuters

17/50 January 23, 2020

Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe stands next to her father Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and his mother Barbara, while addressing the media in Downing Street after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson

FATHER

18/50 January 22, 2020

Rosa Connolly takes a look during a preview of the Tyrannosaurs exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

FATHER

19/50 January 21, 2020

The sun sets behind tower cranes and the London skyline in the city’s financial district

FATHER

20/50 20 January 2020

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson while attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in London. Johnson welcomes African leaders and senior government representatives together with British and African companies during the UK-Africa Investment Summit, aimed at strengthening the UK’s economic partnership with African countries

Getty

21/50 January 19, 2020

Joe Root celebrates with his English teammates after taking the Rassie van der Dussen wicket during day four of the third test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth. He took a career-best four wickets during the game of the day, then the home team followed in their second innings. They are following England with 188 runs starting day five

Getty

22/50 January 18, 2020

Drag queens posing on the pink carpet while participating in the “Queen’s Walk” during RuPaul’s DragCon UK at Kensington Olympia

AFP via Getty

23/50 17 January 2020

Kitty Ross, curator of social history, is depicted reflected in a display case while holding a skeleton violin from the 1880s that is part of the Sounds of our City exhibition at the Abbey House Museum in Leeds

FATHER

24/50 January 16, 2020

The British Harry, duke of Sussex (C), is organizing the Rugby League World Cup 2021 in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Great Britain, January 16, 2020. The duke, who is expected to step back from the higher royal tasks, spoke with Ruby League ambassadors and children from St. Vincent’s Paul Catholic Primary School in London

EPA

25/50 15 January 2020

Vehicles negotiate the flooded B4069 road at Christian Malford in Wiltshire after the River Avon broke its banks

FATHER

26/50 January 14, 2020

Huge waves hit the seawall in Porthcawl, Wales, while storms up to 80 km / h from Storm Brendan caused disruption in the UK

FATHER

27/50 January 13, 2020

Puppet players from Vision Mechanic rehearse with Scotland’s largest puppet, a ten-meter-long sea goddess named Storm, on the grounds of the Museum of Flight, East Lothian. Made entirely from recycled materials, it was unveiled prior to its debut at the Celtic Connections Costal Day celebration in Glasgow this weekend

FATHER

28/50 January 12, 2020

A windsurfer jumps in the air after turning a wave into the sea off the beach at West Wittering in West Sussex

FATHER

29/50 January 11, 2020

Mikuru Suzuki celebrates winning the women’s championship of the BDO World Professional Darts Championships 2020 in London

FATHER

30/50 January 10, 2020

One of the seven new lion cubs in the West Midlands Safari Park in Kidderminster

FATHER

31/50 January 9, 2020

Rawson Robinson, from Nenthead, on the border of Cumbria and Northumberland, knew snow from the model village he built in his garden

FATHER

32/50 January 8, 2020

People read messages written on the David Bowie mural in Brixton, South London, about what the singer’s 73rd birthday would have been

FATHER

33/50 January 7, 2020

England Stuart Broad celebrates with teammate Ben Stokes after the resignation of South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match in Cape Town. Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries to achieve a victory of 189 points

AFP via Getty

34/50 January 6, 2020

Protesters in London are participating in a demonstration in support of a British woman found guilty of lying about raping a gang in Cyprus

AP

35/50 January 5, 2020

Protesters demonstrate outside the US embassy in London after America killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack on Baghdad International Airport

FATHER

36/50 January 4, 2020

Metropolitan police cordon from Charteris Road close to the intersection with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park in North London, after a man was stabbed to death on Friday night, the first murder in London in 2020

FATHER

37/50 January 3, 2020

Protesters, with a photo of Iran’s Massoud Rajavi People’s Mujahedin leader, down Downing Street in London after the US killed General Qassem Soleimani during a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani was the head of the Tehran elite Quds Force and the highest general of Iran

FATHER

38/50 January 2, 2020

A keeper counts squirrel monkeys at London Zoo during the annual inventory. The holders of the ZSL London Zoo take care of more than 500 different species and face the challenging task of counting every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate animal at the zoo

AP

39/50 January 1, 2020

Peter Wright celebrates winning with the Sid Waddell trophy at the Darts World Championships in London. He surprised Michael van Gerwen to get his first title 7-3

FATHER

40/50 December 31, 2019

Surfers in Tynemouth on the northeast coast

FATHER

41/50 December 30, 2019

Deer graze in the morning mist while cyclists pass by in Richmond Park, London

Reuters

42/50 December 29, 2019

Night sky after the sunset in Whitley Bay in Northumberland

FATHER

43/50 December 28, 2019

The Harlequins players arrive at the stadium prior to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Big Game 12 match between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers at Twickenahm Stadium

Getty Images for Harlequins

44/50 December 27, 2019

A car drives through flood water near Harbridge, north of Ringwood in Hampshire, after the River Avon broke its banks

FATHER

45/50 December 26, 2019

Participants in the Old Surrey and West Kent Boxing Day Hunt in Chiddingstone. Hunting with horses and dogs is a Boxing Day tradition. Since the ban on the fox hunt in 2004, adapted yachts have been taking place with perfumed paths that the animals can follow

EPA

46/50 December 25, 2019

Swimmers from the Serpentine Swimming Club participate in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas day on the Serpentine, in central London

FATHER

47/50 December 24, 2019

Shoppers bid on pieces of meat during a Christmas Eve auction at the Smithfield market in London

EPA

48/50 December 23, 2019

Reggie the dog was rescued with a flood boat in Little Venice Country Park and Marina in Maidstone

AFP via Getty

49/50 December 22, 2019

People gather at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to mark the winter solstice and witness the sunrise after the longest night of the year

FATHER

50/50 December 21, 2019

Jack Stephens of Southampton scores their second goal against Aston Villa

Reuters

The annual growth rate of 4.1 percent is in line with a survey by Nationwide Building Society that house price inflation was 1.9 percent in January, a high point in 16 months.

Halifax said it expected “moderate” growth in house prices over the course of the year, as demand was likely to continue to outpace the supply of real estate in the UK due to the “subdued” pace of new construction.

The number of new homes to be built fell by 7 percent to 157,550 in the year to September, government figures showed last month, although the number of completed buildings increased by 9 percent compared to a record high of 177,980.

On Friday, the government launched a consultation on the design of its First Homes scheme that will offer homes for first-time buyers with a 30 percent discount.

Only the best news in your inbox

read more

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said it would mean a discount of £ 94,000 on the average price of a newly built home in England of £ 314,000. The discount will be available on a “part” of new homes, although he has not disclosed how much.

Local councils will be able to give priority to key employees in their area, such as police, nurses, prison officers and teachers, while military personnel will be prioritized as part of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Michael Stone, chief executive of real estate agents, Stone Real Estate, said it would be possible to breathe new life into the market by having new buyers buy at a discount in their local area.

David Renard, a local government spokesperson, said councils supported measures to make home ownership possible, but warned that “it was important that this was not at the expense of offering truly affordable rental properties.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the policy “just shakes the deck chairs on the Titanic”.

She added: “The country urgently needs more cheap homes that are really affordable for those people struggling with the sharp end of the housing crisis.

“Instead of offering a route for building extra cheap houses, this policy simply endangers the social housing that is currently being built.”

.