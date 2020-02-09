House of Reps is reported to introduce a 15-minute tea break to stretch legs and pray

Reports that reach us suggest that members of the Nigerian House of Representatives take a 15-minute break every day during session.

According to the Daily Trust report, the tea break will allow MPs to stretch their legs, as the report states that lawmakers said they had to stretch their legs after sitting for a long time.

Benjamin Kali, a member of the House of Representatives commented on the development and noted that the break will also allow Muslim members to watch their prayers while others take a tea break.

“From a medical point of view, it is recommended not to sit in one place for too long. If you sit too long, this is medically unhealthy for you. It affects blood flow. Around the world, it is advised not to sit in one place for too long.

You know that the people here (the House of Representatives) are not young people. Few are young. And even then, it is advisable to go for a walk after a while. And according to the wisdom of the House of Representatives, it was decided to give members 15 minutes to stretch their legs, ”he said.

