House Indictment Director Won't Say If Schiff's Comment Was Mistake

House deputy Zoe Lofgren said on Sunday that she hoped that Republican senators who disagreed with a quote in the House’s pleadings would not only let her influence their decision as to whether the President Donald Trump had committed serious crimes or misdemeanors.

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper about “State of the Union” if it was an “error” for California official Adam Schiff, the chief responsible for the Democratic recall, to quote a report from CBS News on the last day of his team’s opening arguments, Lofgren, also a California Democrat, said she did not know if this was the case.

“But I hope the senators will not leave – citing a CBS report that Adam himself said (he) did not know if that was correct in making a decision for the country as to whether the president had committed high crimes and misdemeanors, “she said. “I can’t believe the president’s misconduct would be ignored because of something like this.”

Schiff cited the report Friday that Republican senators were told “your head will be on a spade” if you vote against the president. The comment sparked an audible reaction from Republican senators and upset two of the main Republican votes in the Senate, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. After these remarks, Collins shook his head and said, “It’s not true.”

“He was fine with moral courage until he hit the head on the pike. That’s where he lost me, ”said Murkowski of the comments.

Appearing on the same program Sunday, Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma also criticized Schiff for quoting the report, telling Tapper that he and other senators were offended by the decision.

“The offensive part is that he says the president has let us know that our heads will be on a pike if we oppose him, and we all looked at each other and heard no comments from the president” , Says Lankford.

“It is a parallel exhibition overall,” he added. “We have just been offended in that he puts an end to his closing arguments by saying that you will have to vote as you are because the president tells you” I will put my head on a pike if you don’t “and we all know it is not true.”

Schiff defended his comments on Sunday against Republican criticism, saying he doesn’t think he has become too personal by quoting the report.

“What can be personal, however, and I think I have to be very frank about this, is that I have argued that it will take moral courage to stand up to this president,” said he told NBC. “And he’s a wrathful and vindictive president.”

Republicans and Democrats have so far been divided by party over the question of including witnesses in Trump’s trial, and Schiff’s comments could alienate one of the four key Republican senators as directors of the Chamber seek to convince to vote in favor of the presence of witnesses. Last week, the Republican-controlled chamber approved trial rules that delay the question of whether the Senate should call witnesses and documents until later in the trial.

On Monday, the president’s legal team will continue with oral argument before the chamber.