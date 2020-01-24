House indictment closes deal with Trump's obstruction

Friday, House Intelligence president Adam Schiff and the deputies finish their pleadings to give senators an uninterrupted chance at the close that they should hear more witnesses in the President Donald Trump’s recall trial.

The directors of the House closed their files to explain why the President had abused his office and turned to the argument that Trump had unprecedentedly obstructed the investigation into the removal of the House, which is the second article in removal from office last month: obstruction of Congress.

Schiff had made a passionate closing argument to end the second day of House presentations Thursday evening, urging Trump’s withdrawal and repeating that “the good things.” He continued this theme Friday with a personal speech to senators to conclude the abuse of power of the House. case, even playing a clip of the late Senator John McCain – a beloved Arizona Republican to many Senators who clashed with Trump – speaking of the importance of Ukraine as a bulwark against Russia.

Schiff showed Trump’s 2018 press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, in which Trump spoke of the National Democratic Committee server’s conspiracy, calling it an “intelligence coup” for Russia. And the California Democrat urged senators to put themselves in the shoes of former Vice President Joe Biden or former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch when they think of Trump’s behavior.

“One day someone posts the transcript of a call between the President of the United States and a foreign leader and the President says things will happen for you or for you or for you,” said he said, pointing to the senators in the chamber. “What do you think of the President of the United States? Would you think he was abusing the power of his office? And if you wanted to, it didn’t matter that it wasn’t you. Never mind that it was Marie Yovanovitch. It doesn’t matter if it’s Joe Biden, because I’ll tell you something: next time, it might be you. “

The House Directors’ presentation on Friday gave them one more chance to score points with the main moderate Republican senators before the President’s team had the opportunity to present the President’s defense from Saturday. But it is not clear whether the house directors are winning the four Republican senators they will need to extend the trial beyond next week with witnesses and documents.

“I think we have done a very good job of doing what House managers have asked to do. We hear the case eight or nine hours a day, “said Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee. “We will hear the president’s argument. We will listen to the answers to our questions, study the matter and see if we need more evidence at this point. I will make my decision after hearing all of this. “

When asked if he was willing to hear witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton or Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Republican senator Cory Gardner of Colorado said: “We have heard a lot of removal witnesses.”

Getting ahead of the Trump team

For the second day, the Democrats took advantage of their time to try to put forward arguments likely to come from the president’s legal team. Democratic Representative Jason Crow of Colorado opened the day on Friday by pushing back the expected defense over the suspension of US security assistance.

“One defense you may hear is that aid has been suspended to allow for a policy review. But the evidence shows otherwise, “said Crow, one of two house freshmen on the house removal management team. “The evidence shows that the administration did not carry out any examination at any time after the president ordered the suspension. … No examination was necessary because it had already been done. “

The presentation of the House was detailed and deepened during the first two days – Republican senators ridiculed it as repetitive – but the managers make an argument both to the public and to the Republican senators that they hope to consider supporting subpoenas for witnesses and documents. Democrats spent much of Thursday’s presentation pre-empting arguments they expected from the president’s legal team – rejecting the idea that there is legitimacy to investigate Biden in Ukraine, as claimed the president and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The President’s lawyers will begin their arguments on Saturday, and the Senate will begin earlier at 10 a.m.ET. Sekulow said they would go until around 1 p.m. AND, ending early and giving senators a chance to go home – and campaign in Iowa – for the rest of the weekend before resuming Monday. Republicans do not expect the president’s team to use their allocated 24 hours.

Trump complained about the start date on Twitter Friday morning, suggesting that Saturday’s session would get bad TV ratings.

“After being incredibly treated unfairly in the House, and then enduring hour after hour of lies, fraud and deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer and their team, it seems that my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, this which is called Death Valley on TV, “Trump tweeted.

Of course, it was the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, who set the timetable, including the end of the night for amendment votes, to set the rules of the trial and reduce the number of days. that each party must use its 24-hour argument three to four in the 1999 Bill Clinton Indictment Process. McConnell’s condensed calendar is part of an effort to end the trial next week – before the President’s State of the Union was released on February 4.

Each time counsel for the President concludes their presentation, the Senate will spend four hours of questioning time for senators from both legal teams. Next, the Senate will address the issue of witnesses – with an imminent vote under the trial rules adopted by Republicans over whether to call witnesses and additional documents.

The Republicans echoed McConnell’s argument that prosecuting witnesses like Mulvaney and Bolton would cause thorny and problematic legal problems if the president invokes executive privilege – and that it could block the trial for weeks or months before the law courts.

But Schiff rejected the argument on Friday, saying that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, would be able to make decisions about the evidence and the privilege.

“We have a very competent judge, sitting in this chamber of the Senate, empowered by the rules of the Senate to decide questions of evidence and privilege. And so if one of these witnesses has a colorable claim that they wish to make or the chairman on their behalf, we have a judge who is capable of making these decisions, and we hope that the Chief Justice can do so, ” Schiff told reporters. . “Unlike the House, where the president could play tug-of-war in the courts for years, this is not an option for the president’s team here, and it provides no refuge for those who want to hide behind the executive privilege to prevent the truth from coming out. “

This story was updated on Friday with additional developments.