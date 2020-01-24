House indictment closes deal with Trump's obstruction

House Intelligence President Adam Schiff gave his case for removing President Donald Trump from office in the House’s last unbroken speech to Republican Senators on the fence, urging the Senate to “ give America a fair trial ” with additional witnesses and documents.

Schiff delivered a 67-minute final address to conclude the three-day House case against the President, in which the Californian Democrat and the chief deputy argued that Trump had abused his office and hindered Congress was proven – and he urged senators to find the courage to go against what might be popular opinion in their states.

“One of the things that we in this association of office holders understand is that most people are not that real political courage does not come from disagreement with our adversaries, but from disagreement with our friends. And with our own party, ”said Schiff. “What happens when our sincere opinions on good and evil conflict with the popular opinion of our constituents? What happens when our devotion to our oaths, to our values, to our love of the fatherland, to separate from the momentary passion of a large number of people with us? “

But after three days of arguments from the House of Directors, GOP sources in the Senate and the White House say they are confident they will reject a motion next week calling for a subpoena of witnesses and documents, arguing that they have managed to keep their caucus in line in the middle of the Democrats’ opening arguments.

The White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid the groundwork for weeks to block opposition to the pursuit of new witnesses, including a lunch this week with former attorney general Michael Mukasey who discussed thorny legal issues ahead if Trump were to assert executive privileges for witnesses wanted by the Democrats.

If the vote does not advance the witnesses, the Senate could decide to acquit Trump by the end of next week.

And two of the main Republican votes in the Senate, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said they were upset that Schiff quoted a CBS News report that the Republican senators had been informed that “your head will be on a pike “if you vote against the President.

The comment that sparked an audible reaction from Republican senators in the room, and Collins shook his head and said, “This is not true.”

“He was fine with moral courage until he hit the head on the pike. This is where he lost me, “said Murkowski. “He was moving right with the right oratory, then he got to a few places and it was just useless.”

Leaving the Capitol on Friday, Collins said of the witnesses: “I haven’t heard the other half of the case yet. I tend to like news. Murkowski made a similar argument that she only heard about the Maison team.

The Senate Democrats congratulated Schiff and the other six impeachment directors for their powerful performance in presenting a meticulous record for removing and removing the president. Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, said Schiff’s comment was “a slight misstep of a few sentences in his conclusion”, but added that it “does not affect the evidence, the matter or its solidity”.

Now the president’s team is starting to detail Trump’s defense, starting with a three-hour session on Saturday, which will pave the way for an imminent witness vote to take place after senators have a chance to ask questions of the two. parts. GOP sources in the Senate and the White House are confident that they will be able to reject the motion for additional witnesses and documents.

Democrats highlight McCain and Putin music videos

Schiff and the other leaders made a direct speech to senators throughout their three days of arguments, which concluded Friday with the case where Trump obstructed Congress in an unprecedented way by obstructing subpoenas from bedroom.

They repeatedly played excerpts from the President’s own words against him, and even showed an interview with the late Senator John McCain – an Arizona Republican beloved by many senators who clashed with Trump – speaking of the importance of Ukraine as a bulwark against Russia.

Schiff then showed Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, in which Trump spoke of the National Democratic Committee server’s conspiracy, calling it an “intelligence coup” for Russia. “Why? Because a former mayor of New York persuaded a president of the United States to sacrifice all of this for a cheap shot at his political opponent,” he said.

“I think we have done a very good job of doing what House managers have asked to do. We hear the case eight or nine hours a day, “said Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, one of the Democratic senators. “We will hear the president’s argument. We will listen to the answers to our questions, study the matter and see if we need more evidence at this point. I will make my decision after hearing all of this. “

When asked if he was willing to hear witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton or Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Republican senator Cory Gardner of Colorado said: “We have heard a lot of removal witnesses.”

House directors used Trump’s videos, quotes and tweets to reinforce their case, including the President’s attacks on witnesses who testified at the impeachment inquiry, such as Yovanovitch and Bill Taylor, who was the best American diplomat in Ukraine after the removal of Yovanovitch.

“The campaign to intimidate President Trump’s witnesses is reprehensible, degrades the presidency and was part of his efforts to obstruct the investigation into the impeachment,” said representative Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida.

House Speaker Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, concluded his presentation on the President’s disregard for subpoenas by calling Trump “a dictator.”

“If he is allowed to challenge Congress, categorically, to say that congressional summons in a recall investigation are absurd, then we will have lost – the House will have lost, the Senate will have certainly lost – any power to hold a responsible president, ”said Nadler. “It is President Trump’s determination that he wants to be all-powerful. He doesn’t have to respect Congress. He does not have to respect the representatives of the people. Only his will goes away. He’s a dictator. It should not last. “

Take the lead on Trump’s team

For the second day, the Democrats took advantage of their time to try to put forward arguments likely to come from the president’s legal team. Democratic Representative Jason Crow of Colorado opened the day on Friday by pushing back the expected defense over the suspension of US security assistance.

“One defense you may hear is that aid has been suspended to allow for a policy review. But the evidence shows otherwise, “said Crow, one of two house freshmen on the house removal management team. “The evidence shows that the administration did not carry out any examination at any time after the president ordered the suspension. … No examination was necessary because it had already been done. “

Representative Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, highlighted Senator Lindsey Graham’s comments for the second day two decades earlier, while he was director of deposition during the removal of Bill Clinton, this time saying that the day the President Richard Nixon had not responded to a summons to appear before Congress. was “the day he was charged”.

Graham took a sip of water when Lofgren quoted him and nodded as she recited her quote, before leaning over and whispering to Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas.

Schiff has reviewed all of the potential arguments he expects from the president’s lawyers to initiate his closure, from the argument that the impeachment process was rigged against the president to unfounded allegations against the Bidens in Ukraine.

The presentation of the directors of the Chamber was detailed and detailed during the three days they spoke. Republican senators mocked him as repetitive, but managers made a speech to the public as well as to Republican senators who, hopefully, will consider supporting subpoenas for witnesses and documents.

“I’ve always said it has been advocating for the public for 24 hours, because they repeat themselves over and over,” said Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming.

Trump’s team starts Saturday

Democrats on Thursday rejected the idea that there was any legitimacy to investigate former vice president Joe Biden in Ukraine, as the president and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed. Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow, however, suggested focusing on the Bidens “somehow opened the door to this response” from the defense team.

The president’s lawyers will begin their arguments on Saturday, and the trial will begin earlier at 10 a.m.ET. Sekulow said they would go until around 1 p.m. AND, ending early and giving senators a chance to go home – or campaign in Iowa – for the rest of the weekend before resuming Monday. Republicans do not expect the president’s team to use their allocated 24 hours.

Sekulow said Saturday’s session would be a “snapshot” of the deal they will be detailing next week.

Trump complained about the start date on Twitter Friday morning, suggesting that Saturday’s session would get bad TV ratings, calling Saturday “Death Valley in T.V.”

Of course, it was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who set the timetable, including the end of the night for amendment votes to set trial rules and reduce the number of days in each aside to use their 24 hour arguments three to four in the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial. McConnell’s condensed calendar is part of an effort to end the trial next week – before the President’s State of the Union was released on February 4.

Each time counsel for the President concludes their presentation, the Senate will spend four hours of questioning time for senators from both legal teams. Next, the Senate will address the issue of witnesses – with an imminent vote under the trial rules adopted by Republicans over whether to call witnesses and additional documents.

The Republicans echoed McConnell’s argument that prosecuting witnesses like Mulvaney and Bolton would cause thorny and problematic legal problems if the president invokes executive privilege – and that it could block the trial for weeks or months before the law courts.

But Schiff rejected the argument on Friday, saying that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, would be able to make decisions about the evidence and the privilege.

“We have a very competent judge, sitting in this chamber of the Senate, empowered by the rules of the Senate to decide questions of evidence and privilege. And so if one of these witnesses has a colorable claim that they wish to make or the chairman on their behalf, we have a judge who is capable of making these decisions, and we hope that the Chief Justice can do so, ” Schiff told reporters. . “Unlike the House, where the president could play tug-of-war in the courts for years, this is not an option for the president’s team here, and it provides no refuge for those who want to hide behind the executive privilege to prevent the truth from coming out. “

This story was updated on Friday with additional developments.