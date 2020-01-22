House impeachment officials started the day by putting pressure on Trump's White House lawyer, Mother Jones

Three hours before the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate began, the House impeachment officials sent a letter to Trump’s lawyer Pat Cipollone, accusing him of being a “material witness” in the case, demanding that he disclose anything the first-hand evidence he will provide in impeachment proceedings.

According to the letter sent to the White House on Tuesday morning, Cipollone was deeply involved in the Ukraine scandal that was at the center of the President’s impeachment. Democratic House managers argue that Cipollone, in his role as White House advisor, knew about the concerns of all key players who testified about the President’s call to the President of Ukraine. These include Fiona Hill, the former top White House adviser to Russia; Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, expert of Ukraine in the National Security Council; and Timothy Morrison, former NSC adjutant to John Eisenberg, the best NSC lawyer. In his role as NSC, Eisenberg reports directly to Cipollone.

“You must disclose all of the facts and information that you have first-hand knowledge and that may be used in connection with evidence or arguments that you present in your role as President’s Legal Counsel to be admitted to the Senate and the Supreme Judge can be potential ethical problems, conflicts or prejudices, ”the house managers wrote in the letter. The managers also accuse Cipollone of being involved in informing the President of the whistleblower report that led to his impeachment “and the decision to withhold this report from Congress in violation of the law.”

The letter said: “Ethical rules generally prevent a lawyer from acting as a lawyer in a process in which he is likely to be a witness.” The property managers do not ask Cipollone to withdraw from the process, he says however, do so on “Provide all the facts and information that you have firsthand and that may be related to evidence that you provide or arguments that you have in your role as President’s Legal Counsel.”

