House Dems is now considering calling Bolton to testify in House - Mother Jones

After the bombing by John Bolton – the news that a draft of his upcoming book informs the President that he is refusing to provide Bolton military assistance from Ukraine to force the country to launch political investigations to his advantage – some Democrats are considering Bolton call in front of a house committee, maybe in the next few days.

Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, has become the focus of impeachment on whether Democrats can call witnesses who were not interviewed in last year’s investigation into the Ukrainian scandal. During this investigation, House Democrats asked Bolton to volunteer for an interview. He didn’t agree to that. At the time, Charles Kupperman, a former Bolton MP in the White House, was seeking a court decision to determine whether he could testify about Trump’s White House objections. Bolton said he would wait until this case was decided. The Democrats finally withdrew their summons from Kupperman and the case was dismissed.

Bolton was the elusive price for house democrats. Trump, his legal team, and his GOP defenders have repeatedly claimed that the house investigation did not produce a witness who could say Trump directly told him that he was putting pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by providing military support withheld to initiate investigations to excavate dirt on Joe Biden and find material to support an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had somehow hacked the 2016 elections. Gordon Sondland, the European Union’s ambassador with whom Trump had sought Zelensky, testified that there was actually a consideration in which Trump would only grant Zelensky a visit to the White House after Ukraine announced this investigation. But Sondland said that when it came to the military aid that was part of Trump’s plan, it was just a “guess” for him. The White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, seemed to be saying at a press conference last year that there was indeed a paid professional quo that included military aid, but he quickly reversed that admission. Mulvaney also refused to testify in the house’s investigation.

So Bolton could be the witness who first-hand confirms that Trump used military aid as a lever for his own personal gain.

In response to the news from Bolton’s manuscript, some House Democrats began discussing whether a House Committee should immediately call Bolton to testify. It is not clear that he would agree to this now. But Bolton has said publicly that if he was summoned to do so, he would testify in the Senate trial.

The question of witness was not resolved in the Senate trial. According to the rules set by the Republicans for the Senate-approved procedure for a party vote, a final decision on witnesses is made only after each party has made its introductory arguments. This process is still ongoing. Much attention has been paid to whether a handful of Republican senators, including Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Lamar Alexander, and Cory Gardner, will push for testimony with the Democrats, with Bolton and Mulvaney being two important witnesses by the managers of the house. On Monday morning, Romney said it was “increasingly likely” that there were enough Republican votes to call Bolton a witness. And Collins made a statement: “The reports on John Bolton’s books reinforce the witnesses and sparked a number of conversations among my colleagues.”

Given the prospect of Bolton appearing as a witness in the trial – it is still possible that he will not be called – several House Democrats launched talks on Monday to take the dramatic step of accusing him or calling for him again that he testifies before a house committee according to several democratic sources. Bolton would probably swear under oath that Trump had informed him at the time that he was relying on Zelensky by withholding the $ 391 million in military aid that Ukraine needed for its ongoing war against Russia.

According to these sources, the House Secretariat Committee chairman and the House’s chief impeacher, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Does not support this, because he believes the Senate Republicans could take such a step in any way as an argument against the Bolton appointed as a witness in impeachment proceedings. “It is clear that the Senate will call a relevant and willing witness before voting,” said a democratic adjutant who is working on the impeachment process.

Several House Democrats who raised the idea of ​​calling Bolton to testify in the House note that they are sensitive to this, but say they still intend to raise the issue within the democratic caucus. They point out that Bolton’s appearance in the House of Representatives – or his refusal to testify – could put pressure on Senate Republicans to call him a witness to the Senate trial.

The Bolton disclosure could turn Trump’s impeachment process upside down. His manuscript contains a lot of relevant information about the Ukraine scandal. He writes that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believed that Rudy Giuliani was trying to fire Marie Yovanovitch, the US ambassador to Ukraine, to possibly help him except Trump. He has been reported to inform Attorney General William Barr of his concerns about Giuliani. According to the New York Times, when Bolton submitted a copy of his manuscript to the White House on December 30 to review it for classified material, “this increased the concern of some of his advisers that they would have to stop Mr. Bolton from saying it. “