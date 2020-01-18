House Democrats present their argument for President Trump's dismissal - Mother Jones

On Saturday, the House Democrats officially demanded before the Senate that President Donald Trump be removed from office because he is holding back military aid to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate his political opponent.



In the 111-page letter, impeachment officials argued that their evidence showed that Trump was guilty of both the abuse of power and the disability of the judiciary, and that the Senate should remove Trump to protect the 2020 elections and “address the threat, which the president represents for American citizens security. ”

The House Democrats summarized their case as follows:

President Trump misused his powers to invite foreign interference in an election for his personal political gain and to the detriment of the United States’ national security interests. He gave his oath to obey the law and betrayed his public trust. President Trump’s wrongdoing is a threat to our democratic processes, our national security and our commitment to the rule of law. He has to be removed from office.

You can read the full document here.

In a first response, Trump’s lawyer team argued in a six-page brief that the impeachment process of the Democrats was “unconstitutional.” The articles themselves are a “violation of the constitution”. They added that the impeachment process was part of an impeachment process, “Brazen and unlawful attempt to dismiss the results of the 2016 election and disrupt the 2020 election.” The opening arguments for the impeachment process will start seriously on January 21.