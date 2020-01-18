House Democrats released their argument on Saturday to explain why President Donald Trump should be removed from office by the Senate in the next impeachment trial.

The Democrats tabled their brief in the Senate, a summary explaining why the House last month passed two impeachment lawsuits accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction in Congress.

“President Trump’s behavior is the Framers’ worst nightmare,” the leaders wrote in the brief.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in an election in the United States for personal political gain, then tried to cover up his ploy by preventing Congress to investigate his misconduct, “the leaders wrote in the brief. “The Constitution provides for a remedy when the president commits such serious abuses of his office: dismissal and dismissal. The Senate must use this remedy now to protect the 2020 US election, protect our constitutional form of government, and eliminate the threat that the President poses to the national security of the United States. “

The brief is the first of several documents that the House and counsel for the President will submit in the coming days before the substantial start of the trial on Tuesday. The President’s response to the impeachment articles, which is separate from the response to the factum itself, must be presented at 6:00 p.m. EST Saturday.

The legal documents are the paper version of the arguments which will take place on the floor of the Senate from next week, while the chamber is transformed from the legislative body into a courtroom. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides over proceedings and Senate is being adjusted for trial, including the addition of the ability to play audio and video files, which are normally prohibited in the room .

House Democrats Accuse Trump Of Abusing His Office By Withholding $ 400 Million In Security Aid And A White House Meeting In Ukraine While Pressuring Kiev To Investigate Rivals President’s policies. Then, they say, he hampered congressional investigation into his misconduct with an unprecedented blockade of subpoenas against agencies and Trump administration officials.

The president’s legal team is expected to file a brief case on Saturday evening, accusing the impeachment articles of “constitutionally invalid,” sources close to the legal team said. Sources said the response would argue that the abuse of power article did not report any violation of the law and said it caused “lasting harm to the separation of powers” and that Trump was entitled to ignore invalid Congress requests during the recall investigation.

The Senate will return Tuesday by adopting a resolution outlining the rules for the dismissal trial, which should only be approved with Republican votes.

The text of the resolution has not been made public. However, it is expected that the question of calling witnesses will be suspended until the end of oral argument and questions from senators, while providing for the possibility of voting on the question of whether the Senate should have witnesses. The leaders of the Senate GOP also plan to condense the number of opening days for oral argument, according to sources familiar with the matter, by dividing the 24 hours granted to each party into two days of 12 hours instead of four days of six hours that were used during President Bill Clinton’s recall process.

Democratic counselors in the House have said they will monitor any deviation from the previous Clinton, as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said, including the number of days for arguments. By shortening the number of days of argument, this is helping Senate Republicans speed up the trial with the President’s State of the Union address on February 4.

A GOP counselor in the Senate argued that Senate Republicans have “every right to make it shorter than long.

“There are only two charges and not exactly a mountain of evidence. Certainly not the evidence that was compiled in Watergate and 98, “said the assistant.

But a fight for the logistics of the trial is only an opening for a wider fight to know if there will be witnesses in the trial. Senate Democrats called four witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and highlighted new documents provided to the House by accused partner of Rudy Giuliani Lev Parnas as evidence that the trial should have additional witnesses and documents.

A source involved in the talks said the Senate should have at least one closed session on Tuesday while senators debate the rules. When this happens, everyone must leave the room, including the House Directors and the President’s defense team, the source said. The Senate meets in camera during the impeachment trial because senators are jurors and are not allowed to speak during the trial.

The seven officials in charge of the dismissal of the Chamber, headed by the President of the Intelligence of the Chamber, Adam Schiff, return to Washington Sunday to prepare the trial, according to Democratic aides. Managers will tour the Senate chamber on Monday.

The aides said that much of the paperwork, arguments and other documents for the trial have already been drafted by staff who worked on preparations over the past month. They plan to continue “refining” this weekend, one of the sources said.

The President’s legal team will respond to the House’s factum before 12:00 pm ET Monday. The Assembly will then have the opportunity to counter the memory of the President of the Republic at 12 noon ET on Tuesday. The House also has 12 hours, Eastern time, Monday to respond to the President’s response to the impeachment articles to be presented on Saturday evening.