Hotels can tremble in the hottest business season

Mumbai: The Indian hotel industry has to face a number of cancellations and falling occupancy rates, as leisure and business customers cancel or postpone their travel plans due to the spread of the new corona virus.

The threat could not have come to the Indian hotel industry at a worse time.

After years of sluggish room prices and low occupancy, hotels in India began to increase prices and aggressively expand capacities in early 2018 as discretionary spending picked up pace and tourism flourished around the world. However, the slowdown in global economic growth and the decline in domestic consumption in the past year have limited their ability to further increase prices and keep occupancy levels above 65%.

Now hotels in India may have a bigger problem in hand. The spread of the corona virus is expected to bring foreign tourists to the country, a key segment for premium hotels, as they make up about 60-70% of their business, market experts said.

“We see cancellations from overseas customers who have been on vacation, but not so much from business customers,” said the West Indian sales manager at a well-known hotel chain. “Although the situation is risky, I think it’s too early to panic.”

Analysts have already raised the alarm, fearing that most premium hotels could experience a sharp decline in occupancy in the March quarter, usually the strongest quarter in the industry.

There is an aversion to traveling to Asia, be it for business or pleasure, and that can hit the industry hard, said Gabriel Peter from Germany, sales manager for Asian customers at data portal agency Statista. Peter and his team have already postponed the trip to India from March to July. According to Statista data, February is an important month for the Indian hotel industry as it attracts the maximum number of foreign tourists.

As the brokerage firm ICICIdirect.com expects a disruption in the tourism sector due to the spread of the corona virus, it has downgraded its rating for shares in Indian Hotels Co Ltd and Oriental Hotels Ltd from “buy” to “hold”.