The awards season is in full swing. The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards are next on the calendar. Small and large screen actors are recognized by their peers at the SAG Awards. The Tonight Awards Ceremony is the only televised ceremony where only artists are honored individually and as ensembles. Stars like Nicole Kidman. Charlize Theron. Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopezare among this year’s nominees. The cast of Big Little Lies, The Crown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Schitts Creek and Game of Thrones also got a nod. Ahead of the campaign, you will find everything we know about the 2020 SAG Awards here.

When are the SAG Awards 2020?

The award ceremony will take place on January 19.

When do the SAG Awards start?

The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

How can you watch the SAG Awards and stream them live?

You can subscribe to the Screen Actors Guild Awards on TNT and TBS. The ceremony can also be streamed online or through the network’s apps after you log in to your TV provider.

Who is hosting the SAG Awards 2020?

No host was announced until January 14, but Megan Mullally took over the reins from Kristen Bell last year.

Who are the ambassadors?

Logan Browning and candidate Joey King were named as ambassadors for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Browning and King will take part in various SAG Awards pre-show events and give fans an insight into social media.

Who chooses the SAG Awards?

Active members of SAG-AFTRA residing in the United States and Canada will choose the winners. SAG-AFTRA consists of two unions, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, who have over 100,000 actors, speakers, radio journalists, dancers, DJs, news editors, news editors, moderators, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt artists, spokespersons and other media professionals.

What is on the menu of the SAG Awards?

Like the recent Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, the SAG Awards this year also opt for a menu based on plants. The vegan dinner is served with Romano bean salad with arugula, Niçoise olives, shaved peppers and sweet onion vinaigrette. Paella rice salad with pumpkin, kale and piquillo peppers; in addition to charred glazed baby carrots, small lettuce, pita croutons, sumac and lavash.

Who will be honored at the SAG Awards 2020?

The Irishman Robert De Niro is awarded the SAG Life Achievement Award 2019. The award is given to actors who promote the “best ideals in the acting profession”. De Niro said in a statement: “I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It is an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA. ” Leonardo Dicaprio will present the actor on stage with the award.

Who are the nominees for the SAG Awards 2020?

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Taron Egerton, rocket man

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie Foxx, just mercy

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, bomb

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, bomb

Excellent performance due to a cast in a film

bomb

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or limited series

Mahershala Ali, true detective

Russell Crowe, the loudest voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome when they see us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon

Excellent performance by an actress in a television film or limited series

Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Joey King, the deed

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Toni Collette, incredible

Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, that’s us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbor, Stranger Things

Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, killing Eva

Elisabeth Moss, The story of the maid

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, dead for me

Alex Borstein, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitts Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

What are the predictions for the SAG Awards 2020 for the winners?

Neil Pond, the film critic of Parade, believes Taron Egerton could defeat Joaquin Phoenix as the best actor in a leading role in a film that, in his opinion, currently has all the “momentum”: “But – and that’s a particularly big, but – Rami Malek Remember that he won an Oscar last year for playing Queen’s Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. And here Taron Egerton, who overtook Malek and dubbed Rhapsody on the lips by singing in Rocketman himself. His fellow actors know exactly what that extra mileage is, and could give him the price. “

For the best actress in a leading role in a film, “Zellweger is ahead, but Nyongo could surprise everyone,” says Pond.

In the best performance of a cast in a cinema category: “Once upon a time in Hollywood, a film that is more about actors and the golden glow of Hollywood than anything else has the goods to win and win big.” Pond States ,

Would you like to see the rest of our predictions? Read on for our overview.