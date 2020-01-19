Horvat, Pettersson, Hughes and Markstrom

As the Vancouver Canucks begin the break for the stars, they have accomplished something that few hockey players – or even their most optimistic fans – could have expected. They occupy the first place in the Pacific division. Their 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on January 18 allowed the team to gain a point over the four closest rivals to the Pacific. The Canucks now have 58 points, one more than the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes.

In this article, I want to keep Canucks fans up to date on the latest news and rumors from the team and the organization.

Point one: Horvat has a strong January

Bo Horvat scored again in the Sharks’ win, but his presence was felt beyond his single assist. He was strong in the face-off circle overnight and won 15 of 21 draws. In fact, the Canucks dominated the face-off circle overnight, repeatedly beating the Sharks in this skill on ice.

Vancouver Canucks Center Bo Horvat (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

At the end of the game, the teams total showed that the Canucks won 31 face-offs and lost only 19. I got to wonder why Sharks goalkeeper Aaron Dell would even stop playing its side rather than trying to move the puck. He had to know that his team would likely lose the draw and put him under fire.

Horvat now has 12 points in nine games since

early January and 42 points in 49 games this season. He wears the

captain’s coat well.

Point two: Pettersson plays through a tough defense

In the last two games, I’ve watched the Canucks play, one thing I’ve watched is how well the other teams play with Elias Pettersson. It just doesn’t seem to have a lot of open ice, but I think the way opponents play it should open the ice for Pettersson’s teammates.

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ben Nelms)

Although well covered, the sneaky young Swede is still thriving and continues to score. In the Sharks’ victory, he scored a decisive pass over J.T. Miller’s magnificent third-period goal. Pettersson has now scored three goals and seven assists in his last nine games and sits at 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 49 games.

Point Three: Congratulations to Adam Gaudette for Reaching 100 NHL Games

Gaudette scored twice in the 4-1 victory over the Sharks. In my opinion, one of the reasons the Canucks played well in the first part of the season is the play by Adam Gaudette. Since, at the start of the season, he moved up and down between the Canucks and Utica Comets, a subsidiary of the American Hockey League, the fact that he captured and held a regular place on this team testifies to his skills, hard work and enthusiasm. He won his ice time.

It’s easy to forget that Gaudette was probably transferred too quickly to the big club last season and played 56 games in 2018-19 (scoring just 12 points all season). What a difference a season makes. Although he plays mainly on the third line with minutes of power play in the second unit, he plays with confidence. The Sharks’ game was their 100th NHL game. This season, the former student from Northeastern University (in Boston) has 21 points in 39 games.

Point four: Hughes absolutely dominates the game

There are two things I notice about Quinn Hughes: first, he just seems to get better in every game and second, he just isn’t a very big guy.

During a Hockey Night in Canada (HNIC) intermission, former Sharks goalkeeper and now commentator Kelly Hrudey recounted a great montage of Hughes’ passes during the game – all, as Hrudey noted, tape on tape. Hughes just seems to dominate the ice games.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE / Darryl Dyck)

Then, in the post-game liquidation, the HNIC team interviewed Hughes, 20. He is simply a fairly short man (5 feet 10 inches and 170 pounds) and looks so young. Obviously, his appearance belies his defensive skills.

Hughes scored a goal of equal strength during

the third period, which is rare for him. It was only the second five against five

goal of his young career. He now has 34 points (five goals and 29 assists),

48 games. It was an added value for the team.

Point five: Virtanen continues to score

In a 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on January 14, Jake Virtanen caused a stir when Jets player Mathieu Perreault accused him of playing dirty by elbowing him. Perreault was particularly angry that the NHL had not given Virtanen any punishment for the blow.

Obviously, the whole controversy did not baffle Virtanen at all. He continued to play well and added two assists in the win against the Sharks. In fact, his strong play is rewarded and he was moved to the place of Brock Boeser on the top line. His pass on J.T. Miller’s goal was a thing of beauty.

Virtanen now has 28 points (14 goals and 14

assists) in 49 games this season. Last season was the best career of 23 years

season and he scored 25 points in 70 games. He easily beat that total with 33

remaining games.

Point six: Markstrom is supposed to want to stay in Vancouver

Apparently, Canucks players are happy with it.

the team and the situation in which they play. In a recent tweet, Rick from TSN

Dhaliwal reported that Jacob Markstrom’s agent, Pat Morris, is not worried

negotiate a new contract for his client until after the season. Morris noted that

Markstrom’s goal would be to stay with the Canucks for the rest of his career.

Markstrom’s agent Pat Morris ,: Jacob focuses only on the season. His next contract is the furthest from his mind, team and playoff goals are in the foreground. His priority is certainly to stay in Van for the rest of his career if possible. We will get to the contract when the time comes.

– Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 16, 2020

This also seems to be the case for loyal defender Chris Tanev, whom I also read would like to stay with the Canucks and didn’t seem too worried about signing either.

What’s the next step for the Canucks?

The Canucks have a star break, then play the St. Louis Blues at home before setting off on a five-game road trip that begins in San Jose and then crosses all of the United States into New York City where they face the Islanders. The team returns home to play the Calgary Flames on February 8.

After this road trip, the Canucks have a favorable reception schedule. If they go out on a good road trip, chances are they will qualify for the playoffs. Obviously, they must avoid another debacle similar to the one they experienced recently in Florida where the team was dominated 14-4 in two defeats.