Horton-Tucker talks to LeBron James and Anthony Davis

In an interview with Lakers Fanclub UK, the Lakers newcomer from Los Angeles, Talen Horton-Tucker, spoke about his feelings about becoming a Laker and making his NBA debut.

He also spoke about LeBron James and Anthony Davis after being asked about the link by Klutch Sports. Klutch Sports represents all three players. In particular, Horton-Tucker was asked what it’s like to be with superstars James and Davis on a regular basis.

“I’m only with them during the pre-draft and actually become a lacquer. This gives me the opportunity to see the boys every day and see how hard they work. The work they work with to become who they are. I think it was a great opportunity for me to see this at a young age. That could help me stay in the league. “

When asked about his reaction to the first meeting with James and Davis, Horton-Tucker said he was initially impressed by the stars. But he sees her every day now and is used to her.

“I have a feeling that like any other child playing basketball, it will be a little bit hit by the stars first. They come around. You see them every day and you get used to them and they get used to you . It’s cool.”

The 19-year-old was seen regularly in the presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. During the summer at a WNBA game in Las Vegas on the sidelines, during dinner and on regular photos of senior teams.

The full interview with Talen Horton-Tucker can be found here:

