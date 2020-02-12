Horton-Tucker on Lakers’ designs: “It was surreal”

Photo: Elsa / Getty Images

In an interview with Lakers Fanclub UK, the Lakers newcomer from Los Angeles, Talen Horton-Tucker, discussed the draw by the 16-time NBA champion.

“It was surreal. You know, everyone wants to get a great team and great organization in the league. The Lakers, you know, I couldn’t ask for anything else. I feel like I got what I wanted. I was happy.”

Horton-Tucker also expressed his feelings when he first put on purple and gold and made his NBA debut.

“It was a blessing that you could actually be on the pitch and actually get a few minutes. A few minutes, even though they were short. It is a blessing that I actually touched the court. “

The 19-year-old has worked for the South Bay Lakers in the G-League for most of the season. Where he scores an average of 17.3 points, 6.4 steals, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 28 competitions. He shoots 40.9% from the field and 28.4% from 3-point country.

When asked about his development in the G-League, Horton-Tucker had the following to say:

“Yes, I feel like I have to play every game with a specific goal. I have to try to play and improve every day. I did this. Everyone wants to be on the big stage and play in the NBA, but you have to wait until it’s your turn. I did this. Hopefully it will come sooner rather than later. “

The full interview with Talen Horton-Tucker can be found here:

