Horrible video of furious forest fires leaving Australian firefighters gasping for air

The inscrutable speed with which the Australian forest fires are spreading has been captured by a new video shared on Facebook. The video shows how the burning forest fire completely overwhelmed a fire brigade team in less than three minutes.

A video posted on Facebook by the Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade on January 4 showed the moment when the Currowan Fire raged through an area in Shoalhaven.

The video was posted alongside a long caption, which showed how quickly the fire spread. The Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade placed: “Timely reminder how quickly a fire can be struck by a southerly wind that strikes 10 minutes earlier than predicted,” before adding: “The crew continues on the ground for another 9 minutes with a huge positive result, with a complete safe crew, secure truck and goods stored. ”

The clip shows firefighters who adjust to protect property in the Tomerong area when suddenly a southerly wind blows, pushing the fire through the trees and onto the road.

The images show how the crew leaves in a hurry before the entire area goes up in flames while ‘Day turns into night’ and a ‘cinder attack begins’.

It appears that a fire truck was left behind with a dashcam camera to record the moment when the flames attacked the area.

The fire brigade reminded people to adhere to “warnings of the right services, because this is not a pleasant place when a fire is hit at any time, especially in the short term.”

