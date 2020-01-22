Horrible photos of five malnourished lions in a zoo in Sudan have gone viral on social media, which has led animal rights activists around the world to begin extensive survival.

Photo: Facebook / Osman Salih

Horrible photos of five malnourished lions in a zoo in Sudan have gone viral on social media, which has led animal rights activists around the world to begin extensive survival. Osman Salih, an activist, found the lions in their terrible state at a zoo in Khartoum, and shared photos on Facebook.

Salih found the lions in Al-Qureshi park in Khartoum and published the photos saying that his condition was making his blood boil. The trend with the hashtag also began. #SudanAnimalRescue, to make the lions known and seek help from others. The campaign is to provide medical supplies and food to the lions.

In the publication, the man also wrote that he had contacted the park administration and it turned out that wildlife police had been in charge of animal welfare. While they were responsible for feeding the lions, they had stopped some time ago.

Apparently, park officials also blamed the economic crisis in the country and the low turnover of the park itself for not being able to feed the lions.

Salih then published on January 19 that his social media campaign worked as help from all corners of the world. Enough meat was purchased for lions, as well as medical supplies that could help poor animals recover. You can read the notice here:

According to AFP, however, one of the lionesses died after a prolonged battle against the disease. Brigadier Essamelddine Hajjar, park manager, told the news agency that they had administered medicines and food to the lioness, but that she could not recover.

