Hopefully Saina, Srikanth straighten up, Sindhu is not worried: Pullela Gopichand

Kolkata: National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand is not concerned about PV Sindhu’s bad form since winning the 2019 BWF World Championships. But he admits that these are “difficult” times for the sport during the Olympic year, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth having trouble obtaining places for automatic qualification.

Gopichand also stressed the need to work on opponents capable of reading “certain moves and models of play” of Indian shuttles before Tokyo 2020.

“Sindhu has struggled a bit. But he’s someone who has always done well in the highest tournaments and I believe that to enter the Olympic year, knowing that these are the areas to work on, I am sure we will be able to, “Gopichand told IANS on the sidelines of the book launch” Dreams of a Billion: India and the Olympic Games “at the TATA Steel Literary Meet.

With Sindhu ranked sixth in the qualifying rankings, Saina, ranked 22nd, will need to be ranked among the top 16 at the end of the qualification period which arrives in April to secure a place in the Indian contingent to travel to Tokyo.

The 26th ranked Srikanth finds himself in even more rough waters and will have to enter the top 16 to ensure that he gets a place in Tokyo with Sai Praneeth who is ranked 11th.

“It’s a tough time. There are about 7 to 8 tournaments left for qualifying and they will have to play really well to get there. I think Srikanth’s task is tough,” said Gopichand.

“The last two tournaments have not gone well. That said, I am hopeful that they will complete the course and perform well.

“A good performance or two from Saina will get her a spot (at the Olympics) and she has beaten players like An Se-young at the Malaysian Open. I hope she will come strong in tournaments at come.”

In a book, Gopichand revealed how upset he was when Saina decided to join the Prakash Padukone academy. Greeting the first Indian badminton superstar, Gopichand, former champion of all England, said: “She came strongly from the failure of Rio 2016. 2017, she won a medal at the World Championships. Games.

“She has done well overall and has served the country for a very long time. If you look at her performance from 2009 to 2019, she has always been in the top 10 in the world. She has made a huge contribution.”

On the areas the Indian contingent has to work on, he said, “Some may be details that I would not want to disclose. In the past few tournaments, we have seen some mistakes that have crept in. Players can read certain moves and game patterns, that’s what we need to change. “

Gopichand also said that all Indian players have the opportunity to shine in Tokyo because it takes two good games to turn a corner through the Olympic format.

“The format of the Olympic Games is such that every player who enters with good preparation has a chance. At the end of the day, two good games can get you into the medal rounds. I think all of our players have the ability to do it “I am waiting for the qualifications to be completed, I hope we will have a good number,” he concluded.

.