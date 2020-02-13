Image: AP

Former White House communications director, Hope Hicks, a model with no prior political experience when she first started working with Donald Trump, leaves her role as Fox Chief Communications Officer and returns to Trump’s White House. Hicks, who informed the House Judiciary Committee that she was telling “white lies” on behalf of President Trump, spent most of her tenure in speaking with members of the press (her literal job) and resigned after less than a year. After almost two years of absence, I can confidently say that she was not missed!

According to Variety, Hicks will serve as a senior counselor for the president. She is expected to work closely with Jared Kushner and the White House political director, Brian Jack. White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told the New York Times that Hicks is “one of the most talented and smart individuals I have come across”, and added that “she has always impressed me with her calm confidence, loyalty and expertise and I am more than happy to welcome Hope back to the White House. “I wonder if” calm trust “is the” whip “code.

In August 2018, we reported that Hicks might consider returning to her post someday. (According to Politico, she missed “the murmur of the White House and the companionship of the inner circle of Trump.”) It seems that the stars are finally aligned.

I wonder what fresh hell Hicks will participate in the run-up to the 2020 elections – perhaps she will help the White House to make statements that respond to the multiple allegations of domestic violence against staff members? All signs point to more of the same – and although she will not return to the communications agency, I am sure she will remain quiet and close.

