President Donald Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks is expected to return to the White House as a consultant, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

Hicks will not return to the communications department, but she will “work closely” with Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House political director Brian Jack, the official said.

Her official title will be the President’s Advisor, two people familiar with the move told CNN.

“There is no one more dedicated to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks. We are excited to have her back on the team,” said Kushner in a statement.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham added in a statement that she was “overjoyed to welcome Hope back to the White House.”

Her return to the executive was considered for a while, although it was initially unclear whether she would return before the 2020 presidential election, a source said.

Bloomberg first reported on Hick’s return to the White House.

Hicks resigned from her role as communications director in 2018, the day after she told the legislator in a closed statement that she had told white lies as part of her duties.

The panel interviewed Hicks about their knowledge of contacts between other Trump employees and Russians.

Hicks seemed to be first-hand on a number of key events that shaped Trump’s first year in the White House, including participation in Air Force One, as the first misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russians has been.

Her departure also followed a scandal involving former senior aide Rob Porter, whose public defense helped Hicks craft while he was with him.

Porter resigned after two of his ex-wives publicly accused him of domestic abuse.

After her departure, she worked as Chief Communications Officer at Fox Corporation, Fox News’ parent company.

She was once the recipient of Trump’s repeated phone calls, the witness to his angry moments and, according to other campaign workers, the person who wrinkled wrinkles out of his pants. Hicks was also one of the few trustworthy helpers that were often spotted at the White House residence.

But her relationship with Trump changed dramatically after she left the White House.

As she testified last June, Hicks told lawmakers she had only spoken to Trump between five and ten times since she left the White House.

However, Hicks remained in close contact with Kushner and other top helpers from the White House.

As a unique model, Hicks joined the Trump organization that worked with Ivanka Trump in public relations and switched to Trump’s presidential campaign at the start of the race. She remained one of the few helpers who followed him from his political beginnings to the White House.

Hicks had a close relationship not only with the president – who called her “Hopey” – but also with members of his family, including Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

In the White House, Hicks played her former communication role and hardly uttered a word in public – no television interviews and only a few isolated appearances on microphones next to Trump.