Hope Bumrah has three bad games: Martin Guptill

Auckland: Kiwi drummer Martin Guptill said Sunday he hopes Jasprit Bumrah has three bad games.

“Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in death. He has a great, slower ball and a bouncer. It’s hard to keep him away. Hopefully, he can have three bad games,” said Guptill. journalists.

“It was a different wicket than the one we played in the first game. It slowed down a bit, was more suitable for spinners. When I was there with Munro, it was going to bat. We lost some momentum after my layoff, we had to rebuild from there, “he added.

His remarks came after the conclusion of the second T20I that India won by seven wickets and with seven reserve balls.

India and New Zealand will play a five-game T20I series.

New Zealand was limited to only 132/5 in the twenty allocated overs. Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets while Bumrah came back with the figure of 1-21 from his four overs.

Guptill, who scored 33 points in the second T20I, said 170 would have been a good score for the team, but they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

“170 would have been a good score on this wicket, India played very well tonight. We had a lot of point balls. Colin and my role is to be aggressive, one of us had to stay there until 15, but it didn’t happen, “said Guptill.

After 133, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer played with the bat after playing 57 and 44 strokes respectively.

“They played very well. They created partnerships to take the game away from us. They have winners on their side, sometimes you are short and it was such a day for us. It is difficult to defend a score on this field. “said Guptill.

The two sides will now face off in the third T20I on Wednesday January 29th.

.