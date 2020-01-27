Honoring Kobe Bryant's legacy through the charities he has supported

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but his impact has extended far beyond the court.

The fierce competitor was as passionate about philanthropy as chasing baskets or championship rings.

“He leaves a legacy and teaches people how to be more than just an athlete,” former teammate Metta World Peace told CNN in an interview shortly after Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash. .

Here are some ways to honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy through the charities he has supported:

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation

The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation was one of the basketball star’s most memorable philanthropic endeavors. Bryant and his wife launched the foundation to improve the lives of young people and their families. KVBF offers scholarships and manages Mamba FC, a youth football club that teaches young athletes how to become independent leaders and thinkers through sport.

Since 2011, the foundation has partnered with Centraide of Greater Los Angeles, Step Up on Second and the My Friend’s Place homeless youth center to provide comprehensive services to homeless children in Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant regularly visits young parents at My Friend’s Place and hosts an annual holiday celebration for them and their children.

All-Stars after school

Bryant was an honorary ambassador for After-School All-Stars, a non-profit organization that partners with schools nationwide to extend the classroom hours of low-income children. As a champion of extracurricular programming for everyone, Bryant delivered frequent motivational speeches and raised funds for the Los Angeles section of the organization, which serves 14,000 students; 98% of these students are young people of color.

Make A Wish Foundation

Over the past 20 years, Kobe Bryant has made more than 250 wishes for children living with life-threatening illnesses through the Make A Wish Foundation. The foundation’s Facebook page called Bryant “a dream come true that has brought countless smiles to our children and their families.”

Resists cancer

Bryant was also a champion of people living with cancer. In addition to sending motivational messages to those fighting the disease, he raised funds for research and medical expenses. In 2012, he was part of an all-star television show that raised more than $ 81 million for research through Stand up to Cancer.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture

Bryant and his wife donated at least $ 1 million to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The couple is one of the founding donors to the museum. When the museum opened in 2016, Bryant tweeted this message: “Go ahead. Look at this. Museum. There is no greater testimony of this country than the stories of this building. “

You can support the work of these organizations via the “you can make a difference” button by clicking here.