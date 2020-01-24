Honor B-Day by Ed Helm with his best Andy Moments on The Office

It’s the Nard dog!

Today is Ed Helmit’s our birthday and we celebrate the actor by throwing back to the best moments of his days as Andy Bernard at The Office.

From the first days he needed anger control to the later episodes when he was the regional branch manager, his character was one of the funniest in the show, as these moments prove.

Office diehards will soon be able to view all seasons of the series when it is broadcast on the upcoming NBC service, Peacock.

Fans of The Office will also be happy since alum Mindy Kaling also produces an original show for the streaming service called Expecting.

The show surrounds a highly independent but constantly single music manager who asks her best gay friend and colleague, Jonathan, whether he will be her sperm donor.

But until then we will take ourselves back to Scranton, Pennsylvania to relive the funniest things about the sitcom.

Check out some of the best moments of Helms as Andy below!

