Hong Kong: Hong Kong began on Saturday to force a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from China, a dramatic escalation of his attempt to stop the spread of the deadly new corona virus.

The vast majority of people who cross the border are expected to quarantine themselves and face daily phone calls and samples by officials, with up to six months in prison for those who violate the isolation period.

Authorities hope that the prospect of quarantine will virtually stop cross-border traffic, while the city can remain full of mainland food and goods, where the virus has now killed more than 700 people.

The number of arrivals has fallen by 75 percent in recent weeks. But thousands were waiting in neighboring Shenzhen on Friday night to reach the midnight deadline before the new quarantine rules came in. Towards early Saturday morning, only a ray of people arrived via the Shenzhen Bay junction.

“I have to come back because my daughter goes to school here,” a woman who gave her last name as Song told AFP after finishing a 20-day family vacation on the mainland. “We will quarantine ourselves because it is in the public interest,” she added.

A security guard who gave his last name as Lam said the arrival had increased by about 50 percent in recent days and most were Hong Kongers. Cabinet ministers revealed how quarantine would work on Friday night, just six hours before the new policy came into effect.

Residents of Hong Kong may quarantine themselves at home. Mainland and international visitors are arranged accommodation in hotels or other facilities. But those without planned housing will be taken to temporary facilities prepared by the government.

Anyone who has been to mainland China for the past 14 days and then flies to Hong Kong from another destination is also quarantined. Visitors with a visa for less than 14 days are denied entry, blocking most visitors from the mainland, who tend to travel to Hong Kong with a seven-day permit.

The city plans to use an army of civil servants’ volunteers and some students to do samples and daily calls to ensure that people stay at home. The new rules are laid down under a far-reaching emergency law that enables city leaders to bypass the legislator during an outbreak of illness.

Exceptions are made for a number of important tasks, including aircraft and ship crews and cross-border truck drivers to ensure that goods and food continue to enter the city. Hong Kong gained first-hand experience with a fatal disease outbreak in 2002-03 with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS.

The virus left deep psychological scars and saddled people with suspicion against authorities in Beijing that initially covered the outbreak. In the past week, the city was hit by a wave of panic purchases, with shelves in the supermarket stripped of staple products such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and rice.

The government has said that the stock is stable and that false online rumors are behind the madness. More than 34,000 people are now infected with the new corona virus throughout China. Hong Kong has 26 confirmed cases in which one patient died earlier this week.

Many of the newer infections have no history of traveling to mainland China, giving rise to fear that the city now has a self-sustaining outbreak. More and more calls have been made to fully seal the mainland border. But the pro-Beijing leadership of Hong Kong, which has a record-low approval after months of protests against democracy, was reluctant to take such a step.

However, they have gradually closed all but two country borders while keeping the airport open.

