HONG KONG – A public park in Hong Kong is crowded on Sunday with thousands of demonstrators who are calling for election reforms and a boycott of the Chinese Communist Party.

The rally participants wore black clothing and face masks of their movement and were gathered in the Chater Garden, not far from the city’s Legislative Council building. They held up “Free Hong Kong” signs and waved American and British flags.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was brought back to China in 1997. While the “One Country, Two Systems” framework promises the territory greater democratic rights than the mainland, protesters claim that their freedoms under Chinese President Xi have been steadily undermined by Jinping.

The disagreements between democratically-minded Hong Kongers and the central government in Beijing, governed by the Communist Party, came to a head last June when the proposed extradition legislation sparked months of often violent mass demonstrations.

The bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China in court has since been withdrawn. However, protests over voting rights and an independent investigation into police behavior continued for eight months.

The Hong Kong police agreed to the rally on Sunday, but not a march planned by the organizers.

