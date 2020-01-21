Hong Kong Protest-themed Lunar New Year

Protest-themed Lunar New Year fairs have sprung up in Hong Kong to raise funds and boost morale for the city’s pro-democracy movement despite strong resistance from local authorities and pro-Beijing politicians.

Fairs are an annual staple as the New Year approaches, which begins on Saturday. Usually fairs store flowers, fruit, dried produce and other traditional New Year’s gifts.

In the past, political parties from all walks of life have organized booths to raise funds and publicize their causes, often with satirical posters and products teasing their rivals.

But the government has banned such stands this year at 15 official fairs after more than seven months of political unrest.

In response, nearly a dozen independent fairs were held across the city, selling merchandise laden with references to pro-democracy protests.

At a fair on the steep slopes of the city’s Sai Ying Pun district, hundreds of customers formed long queues.

A booth was distributing cloth bags with Chinese calligraphy ambigrams that use the characters for “Hong Kong” and “add oil”, a popular phrase of encouragement.

In another, a vendor sold traditional “fai chun” New Year’s greetings that people hang on their doors, mixing traditional auspicious wishes with slogans and demands for protest.

Many buyers and sellers have criticized the government’s decision to prevent political parties from setting up stands at official fairs.

“Cutting them seems to be one of the measures adopted by the government to punish non-violent supporters of the demonstrations,” said Tam Kwok-sun, 64, who made new prints on T-shirts and bags at the fair. . on Center Street.

Some of the independent fairs encountered opposition, had trouble finding venues and even had to cancel.

The Sai Ying Pun Fair was cut from 100 to 50 meters by local officials after pro-establishment politicians said it was not safe.

“They rejected our candidacy after the first meeting of the newly elected council,” said Camille Yam, a member of the pro-democracy camp who won the municipal elections in November.

A fair in a social housing complex in Kwan Chung district has been completely canceled after the local housing authority revoked its approval three days before the opening, co-organizer Janis Fan told AFP.

The move came after pro-Beijing advisers who lost their seats in the local elections in November criticized the fair organizers for “inciting strong political ideologies within the communities”.

“One day after being singled out and criticized, the authority revoked its approvals,” said Fan.

One of the objections raised by the pro-establishment bloc was the presence of a “pig with a political sense” in the posters announcing the fair – a reference to a cartoon pig which was adopted by the demonstrators as a symbol of their movement because 2019 was the year of the pig.

The pig started life as a meme on LIHKG, an online forum that serves as a virtual command center for protests, and is now widely featured in protest merchandise.

The Housing Authority did not respond to requests for comment.

Another fair in Whampoa district had to move to a restaurant after local authorities refused to allow them to use public land near a pier.

“It’s political repression,” a stand owner, who gave Jessica her first name, told AFP by drawing a cartoon hamster on a cloth bag.

But Edward Li, a buyer in the Sai Ying Pun market, said he believed New Year’s fairs brought people together despite the difficulties faced by some organizers.

“The atmosphere is great,” he told AFP. “I feel that everyone is connected here, it may be because of what has happened in the past few months, everyone comes here because we share the same beliefs.”

“I think that this Lunar New Year, the feeling of being Hong Kong has strengthened.”

