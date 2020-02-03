Hong Kong Medical Workers Strike for China Border Closure on Coronavirus Fears

The financial hub has 15 confirmed cases of the disease, many of them from mainland China where the epidemic began and has killed more than 360 people so far.



Hong Kong: Hundreds of Hong Kong medical workers quit their jobs on Monday and demanded that the city close the border with China to reduce the spread of the corona virus – with frontline personnel threatening to follow in the coming days.

The financial hub has 15 confirmed cases of the disease, many of them from mainland China where the epidemic began and has killed more than 360 people so far.

The action by non-essential medical personnel comes when the pro-Beijing leadership of the city opposes the complete sealing of the border.

Authorities have argued that this would be discriminatory and economically harmful and is contrary to advice from the World Health Organization.

Instead, the city government has closed a few crossings and says that the arrivals from the mainland have dropped considerably.

But there is growing public anger in a city that maintains a deep historic distrust of the mainland after the outbreak of SARS in 2003 – initially disguised by Beijing – killed nearly 300 Hong Kongers.

Thousands of members of a newly formed union for medical workers voted on strike on Saturday unless their claim to close the border was met, with the first group of aids on Monday.

The first attackers are ‘non-essential’ personnel, but the union has said that front-line workers, including doctors and nurses, will walk away on Tuesday if their requirements are not met.

Staff gathered outside the hospitals in the city on Monday morning and handed white ribbons to colleagues who encouraged them to take part in the strike action.

“If there is no full border closure, there are not enough manpower, protective equipment or isolation spaces to combat the outbreak,” Winnie Yu, president of the 9,000 members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, told reporters.

The talks with the government were interrupted on Sunday after the union said that city leader Carrie Lam had decided not to attend the talks in person.

The Hospital Authority, which employs around 75,000 people, said it sympathized with calls to lower the risk of new infections, but was against industrial action and said patients would suffer.

It warned half of the pre-booked operations would be canceled or delayed by the strike.

The Hong Kong government criticized industrial action and called on workers to “reconsider their decision, continue to protect Hong Kong with their professionalism and together win the fight against the disease”.

The virus outbreak comes at a politically precarious moment for pro-Beijing leaders in the city, who currently have a record low approval score after police deployment for seven months of sometimes violent protests against democracy.

The hostility towards Beijing and the mainland has also risen sharply in recent years in lockstep with Hong Kongers who insist on democracy.

Many in Hong Kong feel that an increasingly authoritarian Beijing is restricting the freedom of the city.

And they also hate the economic pressure caused by the huge influx of mainland immigrants and day-trippers into town, something that has helped raise prices for everything from pharmacy products to retail rentals and homes.

Sentiment against the mainland has sometimes exploded into outright intolerance, especially online where insults and insults abound.

.