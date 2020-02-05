Hong Kong medical personnel strikes for third day while locally transmitted virus cases increase

The besieged public hospital network of Hong Kong suffered staff shortages and limited hospital beds before the corona virus outbreak.

Hong Kong: Hong Kong medical workers embarked on a third strike action on Wednesday, increasing pressure on the government of the city to close the border with mainland China as the number of locally transmitted cases of a new corona virus increased.

The former British colony saw its first death on Tuesday from the virus. It has confirmed 18 cases, including at least four that were transferred locally, the authorities said.

“Because the disease is spreading rapidly in our community and locally infected cases are steadily increasing, we are dangerously close to a massive community outbreak similar to SARS,” a newly formed union called the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) said in a statement.

The coronavirus epidemic, which occurred in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, recalled in Hong Kong an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, another coronavirus that started in China and nearly 300 people in the city ​​killed.

The latest virus has spread rapidly in China with nearly 25,000 infected people and 490 deaths, most in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

Health workers and members of other trade unions in Hong Kong have demanded that the mainland border be completely closed to block it.

The city administrator, Carrie Lam, has suspended some ties with the mainland and closed some border crossings, but she has left three open and claimed that closing the entire border would be inappropriate, impractical and discriminatory.

Thousands of medical staff have joined members of other trade unions this week and the city’s hospital authority has warned that emergency services are being seriously hampered.

On Wednesday, dozens of medical representatives, including the HAEA President, Winnie Yu, marched to headquarters to demand that the border be sealed.

The fear of health comes after months of sometimes violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong, fueled by the fear that its autonomy, guaranteed by a “one country, two systems” formula, will be eroded by Beijing.

Some pro-democracy protesters have come forward to support the HAEA strike with some demonstrations starting to take on the characteristics of pro-democracy protests.

At night, the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a crowd in the rural New Territories of the city after protesters denounced the government’s refusal to close the border.

On Wednesday, masked employees waved posters with the words “Hospital staff on strike” and “If we burn, you burn too” because they had asked Lam to meet them and handed a letter to her office on behalf of primary care staff.

Separately, a cruise ship that had been denied access to the South Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung in Hong Kong, where all passengers and crew underwent health checks, Cable TV reported.

