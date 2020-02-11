Hong Kong Housing Block evacuated after double Coronavirus Find

Residents were forced to leave in the early hours when health officials in masks and white overalls clambered to find out if the virus had spread through the complex of about 3,000 people.

Last updated: February 11, 2020, 9:57 AM IST

Hong Kong: More than 100 people were evacuated Tuesday from a 35-storey residential building in Hong Kong after two residents in different apartments tested positive for the new corona virus.

Residents were forced to leave in the early hours when health officials in masks and white overalls clambered to find out if the virus had spread through the complex of about 3,000 people. Hong Kong is very alert to possible “super spreader” events, especially in the towering residential blocks that make the city one of the most densely populated places in the world.

During the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, in which 299 people were killed in Hong Kong, 42 people died from just one residential block where around 300 people were infected. At the outbreak, the virus appeared to have spread through defective drain pipes.

Officials said the relocation of residents in Tsing Yi district on Tuesday was a precautionary measure after a 62-year-old woman on the third floor had found the virus. She lived 10 floors under another man who is also a carrier.

“We are not sure what the exact transmission route was,” Wong Ka-hing from the Health Protection Center told reporters. “It can still be done through the usual method of droplets or contact.”

Nevertheless, the residents of 35 flats that were connected to the same drainage system were relocated. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said that four residents have since experienced flu-like symptoms and been taken to a hospital ward. The others were taken to quarantine camps.

Tuesday morning residents found their neighborhood full of police and health officials. “Of course I’m scared,” a 59-year-old resident, who gave her last name as Chan, told AFP.

“I live with my son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and my husband. We rarely go out because we don’t have enough masks. I don’t allow my grandchildren to play in the hallway. Now we can’t even stay home.”

There are 42 confirmed cases of the virus in Hong Kong, including a cluster of 10 family members who all shared a hotpot meal with an infected person. The SARS epidemic left deep psychological scars on Hong Kong and saddled the local population with deep distrust of authorities in Beijing who initially concealed the outbreak.

The financial hub has been hit by panic purchases, although the government has said imports remain stable. There is an acute shortage of face masks – also in hospitals where supplies are running out – which feeds anger toward pro-Beijing leaders in the city.

On Saturday, the city began enforcing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving from China.

So far around 2,200 people have crossed the border. The vast majority have been told that they must quarantine themselves while a few dozen without addresses have been brought to government institutions.

