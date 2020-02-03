Hong Kong Coronavirus patient dies when local transfers increase

The corona virus has killed more than 425 people in China since it spread from the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year. It is also distributed to more than 25 countries.

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 5:21 PM IST

Hong Kong: Hong Kong became the second place outside of China on Tuesday to report the death of a coronavirus patient, as officials said they feared that local broadcasts in the densely populated city would increase.

The corona virus has killed more than 425 people in China since it spread from the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year. It is also distributed to more than 25 countries.

The majority of deaths in China took place in Wuhan and the rest of the surrounding Hubei province, many of which were closed for nearly two weeks.

But on Tuesday, the doctor in Hong Kong confirmed that a 39-year-old man being treated for the virus had died.

He was a resident of Hong Kong who had traveled to Wuhan last month and returned home on January 23 via a high-speed train.

Officials said the man also had diabetes, but had remained stable until his condition suddenly deteriorated.

They said the exact cause of death was unclear and would be passed on to the coroner.

So far, the only other reported fatalities outside of mainland China have been in the Philippines. Hong Kong now has 17 confirmed infections, most people infected on mainland China.

But four cases are suspected of being local broadcasts, including two people confirmed Tuesday afternoon and who have no history of recent trips to the mainland.

Chuang Shuk-kwan, from Hong Kong’s Health Protection Center, said the local broadcasts were a cause for concern because it might suggest that the outbreak of the city was sustaining itself.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of massive broadcasts in the near future. So the next 14 days are very critical,” he told reporters.

On Monday, the Hong Kong leader announced the closure of all but one land border crossings to China in an attempt to stop the spread.

There is growing public anger about the government’s response to the outbreak, with calls to completely close the border – including blocking mainland nationals from flying to the international airport.

There is also an acute shortage of masks, while a strike by some medical staff commenced its second day Tuesday with hospital authorities saying that around 4,400 staff members were absent – including around 360 doctors and 2,500 nurses.

The authority said the strike had a “serious impact”.

While Hong Kong maintains close economic and cultural ties with the Chinese mainland, the city penetrates into an impending distrust of the Beijing authorities.

The 2003 outbreak of the SARS virus, which initially covered Beijing, killed nearly 300 people in Hong Kong and left lasting psychological scars on the densely populated city.

Distrust – and sometimes overt hostility – towards the mainland has been exacerbated by years of political unrest when Hong Kongers scourge and protest for greater democratic freedoms under the Beijing regime.

