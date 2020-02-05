Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific is asking all employees for unpaid vacation

The CEO asked Cathay employees to take part in our current challenges

Hong Kong’s flagship Cathay Pacific is calling on its entire workforce to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, the CEO said on Wednesday as the airline is in crisis after the new corona virus breaks out.

The request calls for desperate times in Cathay, which was hit by months of political chaos and protests in Hong Kong last year and is now further affected by the effects of the virus outbreak.

In a video message to the company’s 27,000 employees, airline boss Augustus Tang said that they would be asked to take up to three weeks of vacation without being paid between March and June.

“I hope that everyone from our front-line staff to our executives can participate and share in our current challenges,” he said.

The corona virus, first discovered in central China’s Wuhan city at the end of last year, spread over the New Year holidays, which would normally be the busiest times for regional airlines.

Instead, dozens of international airlines have reduced or suspended flights to China to stop the spread of the pathogen and reduce passenger numbers from a cliff.

Tang warned Cathay of “one of the most difficult Chinese New Year holidays we’ve ever had”.

“And we don’t know how long it will take,” he added. “Given these uncertain prospects, receiving our cash is now the key to protecting our business.”

“Hard to hear”

He announced a number of measures to deal with the crisis, including encouraging employees to voluntarily take unpaid leave.

“I understand that this is difficult to understand and that we may have to take further steps, but by supporting the special leave you are helping in our emergency,” he said to the staff.

He also urged suppliers to lower their prices and said the airline will adjust its capacity in the short term – including an announced move to cut flights by 30 percent worldwide for two months, including a 90 percent cut for mainland China ,

The last time Cathay asked employees to take unpaid leave was in 2009 after the global financial crash.

“The situation is just as serious now,” said Tang.

Hong Kong’s economy is currently in a recession hit by the US trade war, the protests

The protests, the US-China trade war and the virus outbreak hit the tourism and entertainment industry particularly hard.

So far, 18 people have tested positive for the virus, one of whom passed away on Tuesday.

Lufthansa extends China flight ban as the virus toll increases

