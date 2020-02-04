Hong Kong Airline Cathay Pacific asks all staff to take unpaid leave

Dozens of international airlines have reduced or suspended flights to China in an attempt to stop the spread of the pathogen and to drop the number of passengers off a cliff.

AFP

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 2:47 PM IST

Hong Kong: The flagship of Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific, requests its entire workforce to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave.

The request imposes bare, desperate times on Cathay, who was hammered last year by months of political chaos and protests in Hong Kong and is now further hurt by the effects of the virus outbreak.

In a video message to the company’s 27,000 employees, airline boss Augustus Tang said they were asked to take up to three weeks of leave without paying between March and June.

“I hope you all will participate, from our front-line staff to our senior leaders, and share in our current challenges,” he said.

The corona virus, first discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday, which would normally be one of the busiest times for regional airlines.

Tang warned that Cathay was experiencing “one of the most difficult Chinese New Year holidays we’ve ever had” because of the virus.

“And we don’t know how long it will take,” he added. “With such an uncertain outlook, keeping our cash is now the key to protecting our business.”

“Hard to hear”



He announced a series of measures to tackle the crisis, including asking staff to take voluntary unpaid leave.

“I realize that this is difficult to hear and that we may have to take further steps, but by supporting the special leave arrangement, you are helping us in this moment of emergency,” he told the staff.

He also asked suppliers to lower their prices and said the airline would adjust its capacity in the short term – including an already announced move to cut 30 percent of flights worldwide for two months, including a 90 percent discount to mainland China.

The last time Cathay asked staff to take unpaid leave was in 2009 after the global financial crash.

“The situation is just as serious now,” Tang said.

Hong Kong’s economy is currently in a recession, battered by the trade war between the US and China, the protests

Especially the protests, the trade war between the US and China and the virus outbreak have hit the tourism and entertainment industry badly.

So far, 18 people have tested positive for the virus, one of whom died on Tuesday.

.