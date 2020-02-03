Honeymoon becomes nightmare for a couple who went to Shanghai in the midst of a Coronavirus outbreak

A visit to Shanghai during their honeymoon cost a newly-married couple who are now in isolation after quarantine.

IANS

updated:February 4, 2020, 1:17 PM IST

A visit to Shanghai during their honeymoon cost a newly-married couple who are now in isolation after quarantine.

A visit to Shanghai on their honeymoon cost a newly-married couple who now spend their time at the AjL hospital in an isolation ward after being quarantined as suspicious patients for the new Corona virus.

Their samples have been sent to Jaipur’s SMS hospital for further diagnosis and their family members have been asked to remain careful.

The newly-married couple from Kishangarh (Ajmer) went on a honeymoon on January 25, but returned on January 27 after receiving information about the Corona virus.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (Ajmer) Dr. K.K. Soni said, “They’ve been monitored until the time their report arrives, which is expected in the next 24 hours. The patients are around 27 years old.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that until Sunday, 3,933 passengers from 27 international flights were screened at Jaipur International Airport.

Singh constantly holds evaluation meetings to make an inventory of the situation.

Passengers coming from Wuhan will be admitted to the ESIC hospital in Alwar.

V.K. Mathur, ESI director, also inspected the hospital to check the arrangements.

