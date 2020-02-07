Honey Boo Boo’s mother is missing in Teaser for ‘Mama June’ Family Crisis’

The hunt for Mama June is on for the new season of “Van Heet tot Niet”, which has been ominously renamed “Mama June: Family Crisis.”

WE tv dropped the first teaser for the show on Friday morning, simply to see Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson eat a bowl of Cocoa Spheres while her mother’s real mug shot can be seen on the back of a milk carton under the word ‘MISSING’.

She turns her head to the door, while a voice-over says, “What will it be like when Mommy finally comes home?”

<noscript><iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XV6WBhRBmtM"></noscript>

The teaser arrives a few weeks after June Shannon shared what seemed like an optimistic update to her Instagram page, after an arrest in 2019 for possession of crack cocaine in Alabama and alienation from her family.

“Well decided to come back to it, I don’t say im.perfect, because every day is a struggle, some days I just want to disappear, even though I see n children still seeing each other n it is very hard for us all of them, but one day I hope that will change because I want them to know that I love them very much, “she wrote a cheerful photo on January 23.

According to TMZ, The June family said the photo is two years old.

The outlet also reported that her family believes that June is “desperate for money” and has barely checked in. When she handed out after a family member had a heart attack, she broke off the contact again as her children tried to find out where she was and how she was doing.

“They love her and want her to get help, but her friend, Geno, has to go,” said TMZ.

“Mama June: Family Crisis” will be broadcast on WE TV in March.