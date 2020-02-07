Honda reports quarterly earnings decline

In this file photo dated July 31, 2019, Honda vehicles will be exhibited at the automaker’s headquarters in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Honda reported on Friday February 7, 2020 that its profit fell nearly 31% between October and December as strong demand for its motorcycles did not make up for the decline in vehicle sales. (AP Photo / Koji Sasahara, file)

Japanese automaker Honda reported a nearly 31% drop in earnings between October and December on Friday as strong demand for its motorcycles did not offset the decline in vehicle sales.

Honda Motor Co.’s quarterly profit was 116.4 billion yen ($ 1.1 billion) after 168 billion yen in the same period last year.

Sales for the three months decreased 6% to 3.7 trillion yen ($ 34 billion).

Honda raised its full-year profit forecast from previously 575 billion yen (5.2 billion US dollars) to 595 billion yen (5.4 billion US dollars), although the improved new forecast is still 15% below the previous year ,

However, manufacturer of the Accord Compact, Odyssey minivan, and Asimo robot, Honda said the damage from the outbreak of a virus that started in central China is not reflected in its forecasts until March 2020.

Honda, like other Japanese automakers, has not resumed production at its plants in China since the New Year holidays that started on January 24th.

Tokyo-based Honda said its three auto assembly plants in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, will remain closed until February 13. The other Honda factories in China will remain closed at least until Sunday, the company said.

Thirty Honda employees have returned to Japan in Wuhan charter planes arranged by the Japanese government, and none of them are said to be sick with the virus.

Company trips to the Wuhan region are canceled and trips to China as a whole are avoided unless absolutely necessary, said Honda, who also makes Super Cub scooters.

Other Japanese automakers have temporarily stopped producing at their Chinese plants.

Japan’s leading automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., said on Friday that it will cut production at its 12 auto plants in China by at least a week by February 16. Four of the production sites are vehicle assembly plants.

Toyota reported good earnings and sales earlier this week and raised its annual forecast, but the virus remains a risk to Chinese business.

Nissan Motor Co. said earlier that it was considering reopening most of its factories in China on Monday, but would wait at least until February 14 for facilities in and around Wuhan. Nissan reports profit next week.

Toyota keeps China plants closed until February 9 due to virus threat

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Quote:

Honda reports quarterly earnings decline (February 7, 2020)

accessed on February 7, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-wuhan-honda-quarterly-profit.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.