Certification: Public Sector CC0

A new approach to encryption could improve the user’s perception of cloud computing services where users are concerned about exposing private or personal data to third parties. Writing at the International Cloud Computing Magazine, the team describes a proposed uniform encryption system.

Uniform encryption was developed a decade ago and has been a major security concern. By default, it allows computation to take place in a ciphertext (user data in the cloud service, for example), creating a result that is still encrypted, but when decrypted by the user corresponds exactly to the result that would occur if the computational functions were performed on plain text of the user as opposed to the encrypted load. Therefore, it is very useful to safeguard the privacy of data uploaded to the cloud and other computer services.

Despite the benefits of cloud computing, the very nature of the services, where a user necessarily has to share data with a third party, the cloud service provider, means that there are endless trust issues. Indeed, many users have not adopted cloud services because they recognize that these services located in a domain other than their own personal or private system offer malicious third parties the opportunity to access their data in a way that would not be possible if the data were not available. these only in the user domain. The use of sophisticated tools such as uniform encryption adds a layer or assurance that should open up cloud services to everyone, except the most neurotic user, at least within limits.

Promoting privacy and security in the cloud

More information:

Secure cloud computing with uniform construction. arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/1409/1409.0829.pdf

Swathi, V. and Vani, M.P. (2019) “Secure Cloud Computing Using a Uniform Structure”, Int. J. Cloud Computing, Vol. 8, No. 4, pp. 354-370. www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=ijcc

Reference:

Homomorphic Encryption for Cloud Users (2020, January 17)

retrieved on 17 January 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-homomorphic-encryption-cloud-users.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.