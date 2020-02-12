Homeowners wanted a museum’s viewing platform to be closed because people could see through their windows. A judge told them to close their blinds

A skyscraper in London has lost a long-standing legal offer to prevent visitors to the Tate Modern Art Museum from looking through their windows – after a judge ruled that the problem could be solved simply by closing the blinds.

The residents of four apartments in the expensive complex complained that people on the Tate viewing platform “relentlessly” invade their privacy by looking into their houses through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

They had requested that parts of the free platform be closed or privacy grilles introduced, but a judge at the London High Court rejected the allegation, saying that museum visitors looking through residents’ windows are not “troublesome.” “

“These properties are impressive, and there is no doubt that such a sprawling glass view offers great advantages, but it does have a price in terms of privacy,” Judge Anthony Mann said in court on Wednesday, the British media news agency PA said.

Two-bedroom apartments in the luxurious Neo Bankside complex have appeared on the market for more than £ 1 million ($ 1.3 million).

A local resident, Ian McFadyen, complained to the court that “when our blinds are open and the observation deck is used, we are more or less constantly being watched, waved, photographed, and filmed by people on the observation deck,” said PA.

However, Mann agreed with the Tate’s argument that the solution to the problem was in the hands of the owners and decided that they could “lower their solar blinds” or “install privacy screens (or mesh curtains)” and dismissed an earlier decision a lower class.

“In the hundreds of years of harassment, there has never been a case in this country where a court has found that a neighbor’s overlook is a nuisance,” the ruling said.

The case has continued since early 2017 when residents first started legal proceedings against the gallery.

The Tate Modern is one of the world’s leading contemporary art museums and a popular tourist attraction in London. The observation deck was opened in 2016, four years after the construction of the adjacent apartment block was completed. Work had started in 2006 and the plans always included a viewing platform – what the developer of the apartments knew was heard by the court.

The platform is visited by around 500,000 people annually and limits access to 300 people each, some of whom look into the apartments and occasionally take photos, the court said in its judgment.

124 posts were found on Instagram over a two-year period between 2016 and 2018 in which the apartments were presented.

The Tate argued that the platform offers “a unique, unrestricted 360-degree view of London”. The museum, which is located in a former power station, is located on the south bank of the city and offers an impressive view of sights such as St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Signs on the observation deck encourage visitors to respect the privacy of the gallery’s neighbors. The Tate said she was “grateful” for the verdict, adding that she would “continue to pay attention to our neighbors’ convenience.”

Natasha Rees, head of property litigation at Forsters Law Firm, which represented local residents, said the owners were “obviously very disappointed” with the verdict.

“This is not a case of” mere oversight “, but a situation that can be clearly distinguished from the type of oversight between residential or commercial dwellings and houses, a fact accepted by the first instance judge,” she added.

Last year, a 6-year-old French boy was thrown from the observation deck and seriously injured. Jonty Bravery, 18, has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.