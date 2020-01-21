Homeless shelters were opened when Broward County declared the cold weather emergency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A cold weather emergency has been declared in Broward County.

Temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to fall in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

The emergency weather report is triggered at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind Chill Advisory Tonight (WPLG)

The cold in the air did not prevent the locals from reaching Fort Lauderdale beach.

“We have our heaters here to keep you nice and warm even when it’s cold,” said Tsukuro Sushi’s Jesse Pacella.

Several restaurants on the beach had heaters for guests.

“Our staff is warm and friendly too,” added Pacella.

The sudden cold weather can also affect the animal population in South Florida.

Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer spoke to Michael Ruggieri, director of animal care at Flamingo Gardens in Davie.

Ruggieri said that most of the animals in his care are in Florida and can deal with the drop in temperature, but those that are not housed in a special shelter.

Due to the weather, accommodations and transportation are available for the homeless. Anyone intending to stay in a shelter is asked to report to a pickup or shelter location by 6:00 p.m.

Pompano Beach (pick up location only)

Northeast Transit Center – corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. & Dixie Hwy.

Fort Lauderdale (Accommodation and Pickup Point)

Salvation Army – 1445 West Broward Boulevard

Hollywood (shelter location – only for individuals; no families)

Broward Outreach Center – 2056 Scott Street

For more information, call the Broward County Homeless Hotline at 954-563-4357.

