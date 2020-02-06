Homecoming: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after a record 328 days in space

The American astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first fully female space walk in 2019, returned to Earth on Thursday after a record stay aboard the International Space Station, with a busy mission that could provide important insights into deep space travel.

Koch landed with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and European space organization astronaut Luca Parmitano in Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan at 4:12 pm ET. on the Soyuz spacecraft after 328 days in the laboratory in orbit to the station.

Koch’s mission broke the record for the longest uninterrupted stay in space by a woman, previously owned by NASA’s Peggy Whitson.

She also reached a gender milestone in a relatively routine space walk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir last October, who marked the first time two women were leaving the space station at the same time.

The first attempt by NASA for a fully female space walk in March 2019 was canceled because one of the medium-sized space suits of the astronauts was not properly configured in advance, which sparked a debate about gender equality in the space community.

Astronauts on the space station, whose 20th birthday will be in orbit with little earth later this year, have made 227 maintenance space walks, of which nearly two were female astronauts, according to NASA. Koch and Meir performed two more space walks together in January.

NASA said the long-term mission of Koch researchers will provide much-needed data on how the weightlessness of gravity and space radiation affects the female body during long-term space flights.

That science, which will be studied in the coming months, could prove useful for the purpose of the American space agency to build a permanent space station on the lunar surface within the next decade.

The 340-day orbit of the American astronaut Scott Kelly from 2015 showed that long-term space flight causes human health effects, such as thickening of the carotid artery and retina, changes in gene expression, and mild cognitive impairment for men.

Koch’s mission was orbited in March and was extended in April from the original six-month period to almost a year after being on board the station.

(With input from Reuters)

