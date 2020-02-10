Home Grown: 100 Years of Yuma County Farm Burau

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY / KYMA) – We all know that agriculture is essential to America’s food, but who do the farmers go to when they need to be heard?

In today’s issue of Home Grown, we speak to three members of the Yuma County Farm Bureau who play a role in empowering farmers.

The Yuma County Farm Bureau turns 100 this year!

The first meeting took place on January 8, 1920, when these members said that things in agriculture were very different.

“How many times have you heard that the words are united, we stand divided, we fall? I think that’s the key word and the main reason why the Farm Bureau was originally founded. They needed a certain unity and a voice with a certain strength behind the voice to express their concerns and to promote their thoughts and desires. Wishes to make this area a productive area, ”said David Sharp, President of the Yuma Farm Bureau.

In the early years of agriculture, farmers got up early, worked late, and rarely paused to rest.

“Back then, the farmer was a very warm person, but also very stubborn. Admittedly, we had to band together to have one voice instead of a number of different factions, ”said Art Allen, director and board member of the Yuma Farm Bureau.

Her only goal was to feed her family and, if they were lucky, make some profit from their country.

“It always surprises me that they are as competitive as they are, ready to put it aside to work together for the good of the community. Yes, it’s a lifestyle, but part of that lifestyle is “I feed and dress people,” and I think it was the same in 1920 as it is today. I think people understood that, ”said Harold Maxwell, board member of the Yuma Farm Bureau.

Due to this arduous workload, the farm office has come together to share the hopes and dreams of the farmers through advocacy, communication and education at the grassroots level.

Today, members in each of the 13 County Farm Bureaus discuss issues, issues, elect local officials, and send delegates to vote on issues at the country level.

“We are a unit that enables us to bring this closer to our population and to communicate the changes in rules and regulations. So much comes from the government that it’s easy to miss something, ”said Maxwell.

Another goal is to expand education to young, aspiring farmers in local schools and to educate the public that their food and fiber come from farms and ranches, not from the store.

“We attach great importance to the young farmer and rancher because we know that these are the years when everyone tries to get their families, business and plans for life going. So we really want to help them and make it easier for them to get started, ”said Sharp.

Although the organization’s birthday is recognized all year round, the “big” celebration is held in August during the annual office meeting.

The meetings take place on the third Wednesday of the month. The next meeting is scheduled for February 19 at 7175 a.m. Place.