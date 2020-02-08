Home and Away spoilers: Ryder gives Roo a cruel blow in the showdown of the caravan park

Ryder wants Roo to stop interfering (Photo: channel 5)

Ryder (Lukas Radovich) shines at newcomer Jade (Mia Morrissey) since she saw her at one of Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) surf lessons, and she hints that she is ready to sleep with him. A nervous Ryder runs home to pile up the body spray, while Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) watch from the sidelines.

But when he gets into Jade’s van, he can’t find her. He thinks she got up, but Roo (Georgie Parker) had tried to say goodbye to her while he was away and received a very rude response.

Roo goes to Irene (Lynne McGranger) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) and wonders what Ryder could possibly see in that girl. However, Alf calls in and tells her to stop interference and says that Ryder is old enough to make his own mistakes.

Ryder and Jade are getting closer

Ryder finds Jade only drinking in Salt and soon finds out that Roo has become involved. Fooing, Roo goes home and tries her, which confuses Roo about where this new side of Ryder comes from.

After saying his piece, Ryder returns to Jade and says he knows what he wants – her. They go to her van for a night full of passion, while at home Roo is worried about her cousin’s empty bed.

The next morning, Ryder is sitting on cloud nine, but his mood soon turns sour when Roo turns up and tells him for Jade because he didn’t tell anyone where he was last night. Ryder has had enough of Roo who interferes in his life and tells her that he will not get into trouble like she did when she was 16 … Roo is shocked and hurt.

