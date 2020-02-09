Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie reveals a secret about Dean to Ziggy drunk

Ziggy on the phone to Kurt (Photo: channel 5)

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) struggles with seeing Colby (Tim Franklin) around the bay and has been drinking in Salt every night to deal with her emotions. Meanwhile, her brother is also not doing well in the relationship department – Dean (Patrick O’Connor) is worried that Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is about to leave him for her dream career.

Ziggy returns to the farm, enjoyed the trial and said she is hopeful about a permanent job. She is worried about how Dean has been and Ben (Rohan Nichol) suggests that she will ask him herself.

Dean covers his mood when Ziggy finds him, and she avoids his fake enthusiastic questions and lures him into his caravan. Later, however, her mood becomes softer when she is called in Salt van Kurt to tell her she doesn’t have the job.

Dean is annoyed by Mackenzie (photo: channel 5)

Mackenzie drank heavily at the bar to see Colby in Salt during the course of the evening, and she looks drunk at Dean as if he feels bad for Ziggy when she tells him the news about the job.

Unable to control himself, Mac calls Dean because he’s lying, and says he’s very happy that Ziggy will stay in the bay anyway. Ziggy confronts him angrily and asks if Mac is telling the truth, and Dean cannot deny it.

Ziggy rushes away and Dean follows her back home and admits that he didn’t want her to get the job. How will Ziggy react, knowing that her boyfriend essentially says he doesn’t support her pursuit of her dream?

