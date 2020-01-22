Hollywood police respond to Antonio Brown's house after reporting a potential battery - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – An emergency call was made Tuesday from Hollywood Oaks home to former NFL star Antonio Brown near Griffin Road and Stirling Road.

7SkyForce hovered over the athlete’s million dollar house and showed a large truck parked in front of him.

The authorities have only confirmed that the call to 911 has something to do with Brown’s address and something that happened near the house.

The situation is a possible battery incident, but has not been confirmed by official bodies.

According to someone who knew the incident, the driver of a moving truck was attacked by Brown and a second man. They would have pulled the driver out of the truck in a dispute over the cost of delivery. The police have not confirmed this account.

It has also not been confirmed whether Brown or anyone else is in custody.

Brown hit the headlines a few weeks ago when the Hollywood police broke off the connection with the athlete after a domestic incident involving police officers.

