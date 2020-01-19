Hollywood legend receives tribute from former co-stars

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock teamed up to film a happy 98th birthday video of actor Betty White, who starred in the 2009 romantic comedy, The Proposal.

Reynolds uploaded the video to his Instagram account on Friday, showing him and Bullock singing “Happy Birthday” to White in different clips.

The video is cut between both Hollywood stars, with Bullock teasing: “Sandy’s happy birthday, who loves you more than Ryan.”

Reynolds imitates Bullock responding: “From Ryan, who loves you much more than Sandy.”

While Bullock continues to sing the lyrics for “Happy Birthday,” the video is often reduced to Reynolds and his playful interjections.

“What does Sandy do for you every year?” Reynolds joked.

“Does she show you and hand you flowers, wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets as you asked? ‘I doubt.”

Bullock concludes the video by saying to White: “I love you” before kissing the camera.

The video finally changes Reynolds, who pretends to sob.

Finally, the video closes with a birthday banner for the Golden Girls actor while the show’s main song plays in the background.

The video has already obtained more than 6.4 million views and thousands of comments from fans, including celebrities.

Mariah Carey wrote: “Awww happy birthday Betty! (Sidebar, you know I love that movie, right?)

Meanwhile, David Beckham commented with a series of heart emojis.

