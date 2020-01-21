Hollywood actor John Boyega leaves his parents in tears after buying a million dollar mansion in the UK

American actor of Nigerian origin

John Boyega Left His Parents In Tears After Giving Them A New Home

in London, UK.

John Boyega passed a

surprised after inviting her mother and father to the newly purchased home for

a false interview only for them to announce the big gift to them.

You should see the expression on

the faces of his parents after the announcement.

Her father broke down in tears after

John sent them a touching message of thanksgiving for their prayers and

support over the years.

He used social media to

share the experience;

”I

bought a house for my mother and father! I mean this is one way to do it. You know me too

think it’s giving back to my king and queen. That’s what I did.

It’s strange, because you’ve been working for success for so long and seeing it manifest, it’s a huge blessing. But at the same time, a huge responsibility, because not everyone has this opportunity. “ he said.

Watch the video below;