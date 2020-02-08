Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo in danger while unmasking his romance with Celeste?

Image: Lime Pictures)

Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) was hit in Hollyoaks the moment he caught sight of Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) and the pair had something of a whirlwind romance as a result, but the young man was about to Finding himself in danger when Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) discovers what is going on.

While Toby (Bobby Gordon) and Celeste handed out invitations for their special soiree last week, Romeo was left behind with words when he caught sight of Celeste – something the young woman used to her advantage as she repeatedly flirted with him.

The chemistry has certainly been sown since then and the couple ended up in bed together.

Of course Toby is no wiser about the secret romance of the couple, so you can be sure that Romeo doesn’t want Toby to find out – something that almost happened during the Friday episode when he arrived home while they were in bed together.

However, it seems that his secret is about to be ruined by none other than Tom.

Yes, in the next episode a topless Romeo leaves Celeste’s flat – something that Tom sees and apparently is speechless.

Romeo seems to be concerned about the fact that Tom caught him in the act, but the question is: will Tom stay informed of what he has seen?

Or will he reveal everything to Toby?

Hollyoaks will broadcast these scenes on Monday, February 10 at 7:00 pm on E4.

