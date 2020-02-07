Hollyoaks spoilers: Evil Edward closes Tony back at the pig farm

(Photo: Lime Pictures)

Tony Hutchinson’s nightmare (Nick Pickard) at the pig farm in Hollyoaks should have been over, but thanks to Edward’s plans to be with Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher), his PTSD is getting worse by the manipulation of his nasty father.

Tonight Edward takes Tony back to where Breda has taken him hostage and, convinced that the serial killer is still alive, Tony is left in a blind panic and suffers a new anxiety attack.

Edward is determined to break Tony when he tells him to remind him if he wants to keep Diane, but will Diane mentally destroy his own son if Diane becomes increasingly worried about Tony’s state of mind?

Next week, Metro.co.uk can reveal that poor Edward is going one step further in his cruel campaign as he imprisons Tony on the farm, giving him the feeling that history is repeating himself and that he is back where Breda is for him months.

Will this be the last push to crack Tony and how far is Edward willing to go?

Joe mused: “That’s a good question – I wish I could give it a good answer. I don’t know is the real answer, but I think the more a narcissist is denied what they want, the more Machiavellian they become to get it. It is more about how they want it than what they want – they want it in a certain way, they will let it go and everyone is just a pawn in the game. “

He added: “What he actually does is that he pushes him to the end. Anyone from outside, for them, could be said to be helping him with aversion therapy. He takes it out – and tests it in different ways to see where his head is. “

