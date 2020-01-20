Hollyoaks Spoilers: Does John Paul Save a Broken James?

(Image: lime images)

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has been a shell of his former self in Hollyoaks over the past year as a result of the anguish and devastation he has experienced due to the disappearance of Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool), but there is more anguish ahead of him. the lawyer in the next episodes, but will John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) be able to save him?

Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) prepares to leave the village with her mother and thus proceeds to steal money from Salon De The.

However, James and Romeo (Owen Warner) soon discover what he is doing and, therefore, James warns Donna Marie to cut all ties with her daughter and allow her to have the chance of a better life.

James feels helpless after Donna Marie gives him some homemade truths, but then he meets John Paul and they arrange to go for a drink.

During the following episodes, things intensify and Juliet finds herself sleeping in the Lomaxes, something that James blames himself for. As a result, it is quite self-destructive once again.

Later, Marnie (Lysette Anthony) finds John Paul and asks if he could help him with James. He agrees to do so, and thus finds James alone sitting on the floor of the town drinking wine.

Can John Paul help you?

Also, will romance occur?

One to see: Tuesday, January 20 at 7pm on E4.

